Experts say rampant staff shortages across some of Wagga's most vital industries are causing workloads and stress levels to pile up for existing workers.
The National Skills Commission's annual update of the skills priority list, released on Thursday, shows the number of occupations facing worker shortages rose from 153 to 286 over the past year.
The data suggests 31 per cent of occupations are now grappling with the skills shortage - with nurses, programmers, aged carers, construction managers and child carers making up the five most in-demand occupations.
Associate Professor Maree Bernoth, a nursing and aged care expert at Charles Sturt University (CSU) in Wagga, said residential aged care services are "desperately short of staff" while also struggling to retain their existing workers.
She said the significant number of vacant positions are imposing on the quality of the work environment for existing staff.
"The staff that are already working in residential aged care are getting very tired and to some extent frustrated by the amount of work they have to do," Professor Bernoth said.
"So they're trying to provide the best care they can for our older citizens but they've got a whole range of really significant issues impacting on them."
According to Jim Pratley, Professor of Agriculture at CSU, similar impacts are being felt in the Riverina's biggest industry.
He said the off-farm sector, including agribusiness, needed about 4100 extra staff last year, while only about 900 students graduated from agriculture degrees.
While these positions were left vacant, it fell upon the existing workforce to fill the gaps.
"There is a range of impacts but the biggest one is that those people who are in the agriculture industry have to work harder and there's a lot more expected of them," Professor Pratley said.
Earlier this week, a federal government study into Australia's care workforce labour market forecast there would be a shortage of over 200,000 full-time care workers by 2050.
Professor Bernoth said major changes need to be made to the profession for it to both attract new workers and retain its existing ones - starting with higher pay.
"The average aged-care worker is 45 years old and they are female. So often they're trying to support a family, run a house, own a car and pay a mortgage," she said.
"With the increased cost of living, they're just not going to be able to stay and work in aged care. Especially when they're being paid $22 an hour while there's somewhere down the road where they could be paid $34 an hour doing something else."
The shortage in registered aged-care nurses could eventually force services across the country to shut down, if they cannot meet the mandated requirements for professional nurses.
Professor Pratley said pay was undoubtedly not the issue in the agriculture industry, where salaries have been rising for years due to soaring demand.
He said the focus for the farming sector needs to be major changes in how the agriculture industry is advertised to prospective employees and young children.
In particular, he believes there needs to be more focus on showcasing the "off-farm" opportunities of agriculture.
"We talk about agriculture as on-farm and that's what people relate it to. But there's a whole support network behind farming in the input sector and the sector that takes the produce, transports, processes and trades it," Professor Pratley said.
"We're not even producing a quarter of the graduates that are ideally required from the demand of that off-farm or agribusiness sector."
Professor Pratley said the recent drought provided an insight into how Australia could be impacted if the agriculture staff shortage is not addressed.
"During the drought there was a bit of pressure on our food supply and security, as well as the range of foods we could get and the costs of it all," he said.
"That's what we're potentially going to experience if we can't get a workforce."
But with over 200 different occupations desperate for staff, it is unlikely there will be enough workers to go around.
Professor Pratley said the agriculture industry would have to find a way to attract workers over these other sectors.
"Agriculture is going to be fighting with the mining industry, the care industry and we're also seeing shortages in the teaching area and in almost every industry," he said.
"Unless we start to promote careers and career paths, we're going to be left holding an empty bag basically."
The federal skills minister, Brendan O'Connor, said the extent of the shortages presented a "really difficult challenge" for Australia.
He said the government has prioritised the issue by convening a jobs and skills summit and supporting a pay rise for aged-care workers.
"They should be treated and valued properly. We need to attain and attract aged-care workers," he said.
Mr O'Connor also said the government has increased the skilled migration cap to help address shortages in the near term.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has blamed the shortages on the previous coalition government.
Professor Maree and Professor Pratley both explore the impact of the skills shortage on their respective industries in the Charles Sturt University podcast series Critical Workforces.
