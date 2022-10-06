The Daily Advertiser

Dan Beresford has designed one of two courses to be raced as part of the AusCycling XCO National Cup

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
October 6 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Beresford said he's had the course designed for a long time and is excited to have it raced this month. Picture by Les Smith

As riders prepare themselves to take on Wagga's AusCycling Mountain Bike Cross Country Olympic (XCO) National Cup race later this month, behind the scenes Dan Beresford has been designing the course they'll take.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.