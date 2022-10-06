As riders prepare themselves to take on Wagga's AusCycling Mountain Bike Cross Country Olympic (XCO) National Cup race later this month, behind the scenes Dan Beresford has been designing the course they'll take.
After 30-years racing, Beresford is flexing his creative muscles, designing a course that showcases Wagga's fantastic cycling facilities.
The double-header event will run from October 29 to October 30 and racers will complete two courses.
Beresford said this is the first time he's taken on the role of Course Director at any race, and he's excited to have his design used.
With his background as a racer, Beresford knows what riders look for and enjoy in competitive courses.
There's much more to designing the route than simply sticking up some trail markers and Beresford said it's important to consider a range of riding abilities during the design process.
"You're never going to please everyone. But at least, if you can come to the party and have a bit of everything, everyone's going to sort of get something out of it," Beresford said.
"I want the course to be fair but hard as well."
Beresford's course uses part of the BMX track at Wagga Wagga Multisport Cycling Complex and existing mountain bike trails.
Racers will take approximately an hour to complete the course which they will race on the second day of the weekend-long event.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
On the first day they will complete a course designed by John Clayton, which suits technical riders.
"The first day will be sort of a fast technical race whereas the second day becomes more about climbing. So, you'll find the guys that like climbing, the lighter guys, will excel a bit more on that, but it's about just finding a mix between both so it's not boring either," Beresford said.
While recent weather has been unkind for many sports, Beresford assured that the race will go ahead regardless of rain.
When wet, the mud at Pomingalarna Reserve is silty and very slippery, riders will use mud tyres to help better grip the surface and make for safer racing.
Beresford laughed that his least favourite part of wet races is cleaning his bike afterwards.
"They'll always come prepared for rain, but if it's dry, it is very fast. It's really not going to matter if it's wet or dry, but everyone generally wants a dry course, but if it is wet, it's going to be more technical and slippery which is suited to some riders as well."
Riders will have access to the course route approximately a week out from the event and a day to run practice sessions through it.
Beresford said riders shouldn't go into the course blind as it both slows them down and could become a safety issue if they took the wrong trail.
"There is a chance to ride it, you don't want to not ride it," he said.
"A lot of riders might just go and walk it just to have a look at it and get to know the track."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.