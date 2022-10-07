Coly hosts fun in the sun Advertising Feature

View + 15 Photos

Taste Coleambally Festival is a family-friendly three-day event dedicated to showcasing the community from Friday, October 28 to Sunday, October 30.



Friday October 28

Where: Town Hall

When: Friday from 7pm

Cost: $20 pre-purchased or $25 at the door



Farm-themed roller glow disco



Running in conjunction with the art exhibition opening to allow parents to drop their kids off and enjoy the cocktail party.



Saturday October 29



CIA Tyres Farm Tours

Tour local farms to learn about sustainable farming, food and fibre produced in the region and how the region has diversified to meet the ever-changing world markets, climate change and government regulations.



Where: Departs Town Hall Carpark, Kingfisher Avenue



When: Saturday 8am to 1.30pm Cost: $25

Spark Renewables Coly Colour Run

A five-kilometre run on a slightly modified bush track around the outskirts of town and through the main street. This year's run includes agricultural-themed obstacles.

Where: Starting Town Hall, Kingfisher Avenue



When: Saturday from 2pm

Cost: Starting at $15 per person (under five years free)



Art Precinct

A range of exciting artistic events highlighting the varied regional creative talent.

Where: Coleambally Community Hall and surrounding grassed area

When: Saturday and Sunday 9am to 2pm

Cost: Free

Owen Toyota 50 Mile Meal

Enjoy a degustation menu featuring local produce sourced within nearly 50 miles of Coleambally.

Where: Coleambally Community Club, Falcon Road

When: Saturday 6pm

Cost: $80. Pre-bookings essential



Sunday October 30

Kid's Art Workshop



Exciting creative activities suitable for ages eight to 15. Parental supervision required.

Where: Town Hall, Kingfisher Avenue



When: Sunday 9am to 10am Cost: Free



Festival Trail



Natural Fibre Showcase: Learn about wool, cotton, straw-bale houses, and other uses for the bi-product of rice straw in the building industry.

Yenda Prods Grain Paddock to Plate Precinct: Talk directly with farmers and food processors to learn about sustainable farming practices. There will be interactive displays with product samples, video presentations and more.

Grazing Paddock: Get your taste buds ready for this popular slice of foodie heaven. Grab a bite to eat from one of the stalls, showcasing delicious local ingredients and tastes from around the globe.

Farm Yard: Get up close and personal with many farm animals and check out some modern tractors and learn about farming technology.

Biodiversity Centre: Irrigators is getting smarter every year, not only are they saving water and increasing yields but also developing ways to better support biodiversity while producing food.

Pioneer Heritage Centre: Discover inspiring stories and facts about the establishment of Coleambally.

Where: Main Street

When: Sunday 9am to 2pm

Cost: Free



Guest Foodie - Jamie Shepley

Jamie is renowned within the industry for his degustation menus and passion for food.



Where: Main Street

When: Sunday 11.30pm to 12.30 pm for cooking demo

Cost: Free



SunRice Coly Cook Off

Contestants create, prepare and serve a main and dessert dish using at least one Sunrice ingredient and one other ingredient produced in the local area. Judged by Guest Foodie, Jamie Shepley.

Where: John McInnes Square, Main Street

When: Sunday 1pm to 2pm

The regions beverages will be showcased alongside local entertainment.



Where: Brolga Hotel

When: Sunday 10am to 2pm

Cost: Free



Smoked Meat Competition



Where: Brolga Hotel

When: Sunday judging from 1pm

