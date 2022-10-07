Taste Coleambally Festival is a family-friendly three-day event dedicated to showcasing the community from Friday, October 28 to Sunday, October 30.
Where: Town Hall
When: Friday from 7pm
Cost: $20 pre-purchased or $25 at the door
Farm-themed roller glow disco
Running in conjunction with the art exhibition opening to allow parents to drop their kids off and enjoy the cocktail party.
CIA Tyres Farm Tours
Tour local farms to learn about sustainable farming, food and fibre produced in the region and how the region has diversified to meet the ever-changing world markets, climate change and government regulations.
Where: Departs Town Hall Carpark, Kingfisher Avenue
When: Saturday 8am to 1.30pm Cost: $25
Spark Renewables Coly Colour Run
A five-kilometre run on a slightly modified bush track around the outskirts of town and through the main street. This year's run includes agricultural-themed obstacles.
Where: Starting Town Hall, Kingfisher Avenue
When: Saturday from 2pm
Cost: Starting at $15 per person (under five years free)
Art Precinct
A range of exciting artistic events highlighting the varied regional creative talent.
Where: Coleambally Community Hall and surrounding grassed area
When: Saturday and Sunday 9am to 2pm
Cost: Free
Owen Toyota 50 Mile Meal
Enjoy a degustation menu featuring local produce sourced within nearly 50 miles of Coleambally.
Where: Coleambally Community Club, Falcon Road
When: Saturday 6pm
Cost: $80. Pre-bookings essential
Kid's Art Workshop
Exciting creative activities suitable for ages eight to 15. Parental supervision required.
Where: Town Hall, Kingfisher Avenue
When: Sunday 9am to 10am Cost: Free
Natural Fibre Showcase: Learn about wool, cotton, straw-bale houses, and other uses for the bi-product of rice straw in the building industry.
Yenda Prods Grain Paddock to Plate Precinct: Talk directly with farmers and food processors to learn about sustainable farming practices. There will be interactive displays with product samples, video presentations and more.
Grazing Paddock: Get your taste buds ready for this popular slice of foodie heaven. Grab a bite to eat from one of the stalls, showcasing delicious local ingredients and tastes from around the globe.
Farm Yard: Get up close and personal with many farm animals and check out some modern tractors and learn about farming technology.
Biodiversity Centre: Irrigators is getting smarter every year, not only are they saving water and increasing yields but also developing ways to better support biodiversity while producing food.
Pioneer Heritage Centre: Discover inspiring stories and facts about the establishment of Coleambally.
Where: Main Street
When: Sunday 9am to 2pm
Cost: Free
Guest Foodie - Jamie Shepley
Jamie is renowned within the industry for his degustation menus and passion for food.
Where: Main Street
When: Sunday 11.30pm to 12.30 pm for cooking demo
Cost: Free
SunRice Coly Cook Off
Contestants create, prepare and serve a main and dessert dish using at least one Sunrice ingredient and one other ingredient produced in the local area. Judged by Guest Foodie, Jamie Shepley.
Where: John McInnes Square, Main Street
When: Sunday 1pm to 2pm
The regions beverages will be showcased alongside local entertainment.
Where: Brolga Hotel
When: Sunday 10am to 2pm
Cost: Free
Smoked Meat Competition
Where: Brolga Hotel
When: Sunday judging from 1pm
Cost: $10/category
Running across three days from October 28-30, the Taste Coleambally Food and Farm Festival will showcase the region's produce, farmers and community. Officially opening in 1968, the town was developed specifically for producing food for the nation.
The town's proud origin will be on display during the Festival Trail along the Main Street on the Sunday and there will also be a display about current farming practices, production processes and bi-product information.
The event is designed to not only showcase what the region produces and the community behind it but to also connect consumers to the farming and production process.
The biennial event began in 2012 with the pandemic halting it in 2020, making this year's event the first one in four years. Coleambally Community Bank and Coleambally Irrigation have been sponsors since the event started and are this year's major sponsors.
That hasn't deterred the organisers with new elements added to the event including a meat smoking competition on Sunday and additional obstacles in the colour run on Saturday. Sandhills Artefacts from Narrandera will also be cooking up free bush tucker on the Sunday.
The festival boasts a range of free and ticketed events. Tickets vary in cost and are available at the Taste Coleambally website, tastecoly.com.au with market stall holders wishing to attend can also contact organisers via the website.
Free camping is on offer at the Second Oval, near the Coleambally Community Club.