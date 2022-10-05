Groundbreaking new technology in breast cancer surgery is now available to Riverina women, thanks to a local community group and a leading surgeon.
At Griffith Base Hospital, women about to undergo breast cancer can now have their tumour located by a small 'Magseed' - a stainless steel 'seed'.
The size of a grain of rice, the Magseed is in place of a wire that protrudes from the breast and is not only uncomfortable, but difficult for surgeons to use.
Surgeon Kate FitzGerald said the Magseeds are not only more comfortable for patients than the previous method, but it also saves time in surgery.
"The wire itself is very flexible and it's very, very hard to feel. It means for the surgeon, it takes a lot longer and for the patient, it means we have to have a radiologist who can put the wire in on the day of the surgery," she said.
"With the Magseed, we don't have any of that."
Unlike the wire, Magseeds can be inserted anytime before the surgery, and means women can go straight to theatre on the day.
Dr FitzGerald said used the technology previously when she worked in Scotland, and said it had been around for a number of years internationally.
She decided to approach Murrumbidgee Local Health District and NSW Health with the idea to switch methods and begin using Magseeds.
Then she asked Griffith Breast Cancer Support Group to contribute to the machine that can detect the Magseeds in the body.
President of the Griffith Breast Cancer Support Group, Kaye Mossman said they were able to donate a large portion of money towards purchasing the machine.
"Through the generosity of the Griffith community we have raised enough money to not only support our local patients with their individual costs, but also make a very substantial donation to Murrumbidgee Local Health District to help fund this exciting new technology," Mrs Mossman said.
Dr Fitzgerald said the group was "so supportive" of the project from the beginning.
"Most of those women in that group have been through some form of breast cancer themselves, and a lot of them had wires put in," Dr FitzGerald said.
"In regional areas, it does come down to community funding, but they're more than happy to do that."
NSW Regional Health minister Bronnie Taylor said the new technology was "incredible".
"This is really good, effective technology that brings really good health outcomes," she said.
"We know that women who have had both procedures - the wire and the Magseed - prefer the Magseed."
Dr FitzGerald said the new method not only saves time in surgery, but it also reduces the risk of complications with the wire, and even lowers the chances the surgeon misses parts of the tumour.
