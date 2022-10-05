The Daily Advertiser

Bureau of Meteorology warns Wagga's not out of the clear yet as rain approaches

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
October 5 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga streets, including Baylis Street, were saturated on Wednesday as constant rainfall swept over the city. Picture by Taylor Dodge

The Murrumbidgee River in Wagga was high but steady yesterday as soaking rain fell across the city, while residents elsewhere in the region kept an eye on rising creeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.