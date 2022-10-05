The Murrumbidgee River in Wagga was high but steady yesterday as soaking rain fell across the city, while residents elsewhere in the region kept an eye on rising creeks.
A flood watch remains current for minor to moderate flooding along the river to Wagga as multiple weather systems bring heavy rain and storms across much of NSW through until the weekend.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned the wet weather will cause renewed flooding over inland areas.
"Minor to moderate flooding is possible for many other inland river catchments from Thursday into Friday, many of which have experienced flooding due to previous rainfall in recent months," the bureau said.
The Murrumbidgee River in Wagga was at 6.27 metres and steady at 6pm yesterday.
Wagga Airport had 12.8 millimetres of rain between 9am and 6pm yesterday. Heavier falls were recorded in western parts of the Riverina, with Griffith collecting 25.6mm in the same period.
Wagga could see another 50mm of rain from today until Sunday. The bureau has forecast up to 10mm today, with up to 35mm on Friday and up to 8mm on Sunday.
Meanwhile, sandbags have been made available to people living in Ganmain as the Boggy Creek rises. The sandbags are available from the Ganmain RFS Brigade.
People who take sandbags are being asked to send the Coolamon SES Unit a message via Facebook with the address they are required for and how many are needed.
Wagga SES had not received any calls to rain-related jobs as of 6pm yesterday.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
