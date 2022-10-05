On the Saturday morning before the AFL Grand Final, I was catching a bus over town and this lady wearing her Swans colours, even though she is a big Swans supporter, her nephew is Isaac Smith.
So, even though the Swans lost, her nephew won the North Smith Medal as the best player on the ground.
BT, JB and Daisy all said he should win the award, as he had a good game.
Because the Swans lost, she would have been happy for Isaac's big game.
If any concerned Wagga residents aren't familiar with Sydney rail corridors, look on Google Earth and see how close the houses are to multiple lines - with trains passing on each of them every 5 minutes in peak hours. The same applies in many other cities.
Complaints from Wagga residents cite delays at crossings, noise, pollution etc and demand it bypasses the city? To where? Resume peoples farms predictably. "As long as it's not in my backyard!"
And if the bypass went ahead (with years more delays and billions in cost) how long before the city expanded out to it?
As for noise and pollution - we don't seem to complain about the increasing number of B-double trucks passing through the city 24 hours every day and hydrogen locos may well be in the future.
Crossing delays; yes, perhaps an underpass or bridge on Docker St at the showground could be necessary at some time.
But all the complaints seem to be from Wagga residents. What about The Rock, Henty and Junee where the line runs through these towns via a single central crossing with many houses adjacent to it. Should we also bypass these?
Other communities would have been delighted to have this national infrastructure, so let's not protest too much!
Contrary to the popular argument our schools are underfunded, having worked in many of the schools in the western Riverina, I believe the opposite it true.
Since former Education Minister Adrian Piccoli ploughed may hundreds of millions of dollars into schools, I have observed many schools choosing to employ temporary teachers from their school budget to reduce student-to-teacher ratios.
Staff in remote schools have been paid more and the amount spent on extra curricular support has increased drastically.
Spending on extra curricular activities has ballooned and spending on school resources has increased.
But throughout my experience, I have NOT witnessed a dramatic increase in grades of students.
I openly questioned why school principals were given full, unchecked control of school budgets when their primary training is in education, not business, when the extra funding was released.
I have travelled to Parliament many times to argue for greater oversight of school principals and how they spend their funds as well as the introduction of school 'money managers'.
Given one of biggest portions of NSW government spending is on education, and extra cash has not improved educational outcomes, isn't it time we have independent inquiry (by international analysts) to review if extra taxpayer funding was needed and to determine a suitable level of funding?
I believe a review will find our public schools are overfunded by as much as 20-30 per cent.
