The Daily Advertiser

Incoming Wagga Business Chamber business manager Sally Manning brings genuine excitement to role

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated October 5 2022 - 8:04am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Incoming Wagga Business Chamber business manager Sally Manning is up for the challenge of helping the city grow. Picture by Les Smith

Genuine. That's what springs to mind when Sally Manning is asked what we can expect as she takes on the role as the manager of the Wagga Business Chamber.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.