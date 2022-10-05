Genuine. That's what springs to mind when Sally Manning is asked what we can expect as she takes on the role as the manager of the Wagga Business Chamber.
"I'm local, I like to think I'm approachable. I'm not going to hide behind big words and pretend I'm someone I'm not," she said.
Ms Manning comes to the role after four years as the events manager at Wagga City Council and it's an exciting move for the "born and bred" Wagga woman.
"I'm excited to get out into the community and build on relationships, there's such a buzz in the city, so much happening," she said.
Ms Manning previously worked in aviation for Qantas, and before that in tourism, but she said it's her experience at the council which will really allow her to make a difference for local businesses.
"Just understanding the beast that is local council, the formats, the procedures, the policies," she said. "I've bought that across with me."
And while Ms Manning doesn't come from a distinctly business background, she said the diverse nature of the Wagga business community makes this opportunity exciting.
"I have that local knowledge and those local connections and a skill set required for the role," she said.
"And the business side, it's a matter of learning more and more everyday.
"I'm just interested to learn about business, about the people behind the business, what their needs are, what their challenges are and how we can help support them."
Ms Manning takes the job at an important time for the city, with major projects on the way, and said she's excited to help local businesses support that growth.
