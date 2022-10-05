The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Daniel Okerenyang and Temora's Grace Krause will head to Adelaide in December for the Australian All Schools Track and Field Championships

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 6 2022 - 10:20am, first published October 5 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Okerenyang with coach Greg Wiencke. Picture supplied

Wagga's Daniel Okerenyang and Temora's Grace Krause will head to Adelaide in December for the Australian All Schools Track and Field Championships after fantastic results at the state championships qualified them for the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.