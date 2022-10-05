Wagga's Daniel Okerenyang and Temora's Grace Krause will head to Adelaide in December for the Australian All Schools Track and Field Championships after fantastic results at the state championships qualified them for the event.
Okerenyang and Krause were part of a good contingent of Riverina athletes that headed to the NSW All Schools Championships late last month, with a top two finish in an event leading to an invitation to head to nationals.
Krause finished first in the long jump while finishing second in the triple jump and 100m sprint leading to her qualification while Okerenyang took out the triple jump and finished second in the long jump.
Okenrenyang was pleased with the result, especially given the limited preparation he had going into the meet.
"I was very happy," Okerenyang said.
"I only had the two training sessions going into as I had footy and soccer going on.
"It's pretty good and I'm excited for nationals."
While pleased with the result, Okerenyang was also pleasantly surprised with his jump in the long jump with it only being a few centimetres shy of his personal best.
"Yeah I was very surprised," he said.
"I didn't even think I was going to medal in the long jump, but I just got a good jump out there.
"So I was very happy with that."
It will be Okerenyang's first appearance at the national championships with Covid preventing him from attending the event in the past.
Following such a strong result at the state championships, Okerenyang is hoping to make the most of his opportunity and is aiming for a good performance in the triple jump.
"I'm looking to podium at nationals," he said.
"Hopefully I can get a 14m jump as well, that would be very good."
With a little over two months to prepare for nationals, Okerenyang has already returned to the training track and is looking to build on his solid performances.
