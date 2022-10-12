Timeless, classic & sustainable: The denim everyone needs

From durable workwear to their patented rivets, Levi's® history is littered with innovation and style. Picture supplied

This is a commercial collaboration with Levi's.



Few brands have stood the test of time as well as the iconic red tag cult favourite, Levi's®.

Next year marks 150 years of the denim trendsetters. From durable workwear to their patented rivets, Levi's® history is littered with innovation and style.

While the global brand has broadened their clothing offerings in recent years, one item remains a core staple; the 501® Originals.

The original fit

The Levi's 501® Originals define timeless, iconic design. Not only are they where it all began for the brand, but they set the blueprint from which all other denim took its starting point.

The 501® Originals were developed with longevity in mind. Today, the style transcends fashion and gender norms alike, designed to be worn by anyone and everyone as the foundation for self-expression.

A simple straight leg, 5-button fly and comfortable mid-rise waist set the 501® Originals a cut above the rest. Which is why vintage and new pairs alike are coveted wardrobe pieces.

The making of a timeless classic

The Levi's® 501® trend goes way back, with celebrities and creatives adopting the denim as a core part of their wardrobes.

From Marilyn Monroe to Marlon Brandon, old Hollywood stars were early advocates, often considered responsible for the appearance of the jeans in popular culture - appearances that have popped up time and again. From movies to TV shows, adverts to street style - you can't consider fashion in the media without touching on the 501® Originals.

Although the brand remained popular, it wasn't until the 1990s that the Originals took off at a new level. Levi's® went from being a cult of movies and trendsetters to a household name.

The skate culture of the time also adopted the look. With a relaxed straight-leg cut that offered comfort and style, the denim offered a flexible fit that bode well for movement but also offered durability and an opportunity to create a whole new look on the scene.

It's a look that holds true today. With the slightly re-interpreted fit of the original 501®, the 501® 90s jean has a relaxed fit through the seat and leg; offering ultimate comfort while still being bang on trend.

Sustainability in focus

Levi's® are the first to admit they haven't always got it right when it comes to sustainability across the brand, but it's something they're determined to change - and are already making strong moves to reach some impressive goals.

Building on the promise their denim is designed to be worn for life, Levi's® have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure sustainability is embedded in everything they do.

Their sustainability approach is based on one core mantra: Buy Better. Wear Longer.

The Levi's® Water Less® process has helped them save 4.2 billion litres of water across their manufacturing processes since 2011 and helped them reuse and recycle 9.2 billion tonnes of water.

Cotton production is a huge part of their sustainability approach, with 75 per cent of cotton taken from sustainable sources, and the brand is on target to reach 95 per cent by 2030.

Worker health and safety is also a key priority for Levi's, with 65 per cent of products made in factories committed to their Worker Well-being Program.

Whether a pair of Levi's 501® Originals are already prominent in your wardrobe rotation or you've been contemplating getting a pair, one thing is for sure - these jeans never go out of style.