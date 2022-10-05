A report into regional banking has called for financial institutions to better communicate with customers as another Riverina branch gets the chop.
The final report from the Regional Banking Taskforce, set up by the former Coalition government, recommended the Australian Banking Association (ABA) implement customer care standards by mid-2023.
The call comes as Westpac announced its Hay branch would close in February 2023, leaving the town with just two banks. A Westpac Group spokesperson said the closure was due to declining customer numbers.
"With more than five million digitally-active customers, we're investing in services to complement how our customers choose to bank," the spokesperson said.
Wagga Senior Citizens Club president Jim Weeden said older members of the community continued to feel the effects of less in-person banking services in the region.
"It affects them greatly, because a lot of seniors don't have a computer," he said.
"They don't know how to do [banking online], and they're going to end up giving information to someone they shouldn't."
Mr Weeden said many elderly residents needed help from relatives in order to access online banking services.
He said Australia Post's alternative services were suitable, provided they were equipped for more customers.
The Westpac Group spokesperson said the bank would provide "dedicated support" to customers in Hay who are new to online banking.
"We will continue to support our customers in Hay during the transition with a dedicated team to assist customers," they said.
"Hay Post Shop is located just 33 metres from our current branch and will offer customers the same cash services including cash withdrawals, cheque and cash deposits and account balance enquiries."
The taskforce's report also called for banks to communicate better with affected communities about closures.
The ABA said it welcomed the report and would implement an "enhanced branch closure protocol" to strengthen customer care policies in the sector.
Westpac in Hay is the latest Riverina branch to close its doors, with Junee's only bank to close in December.
Last month, Westpac opened a co-branded Westpac and St George branch in Wagga. St George previously had a standalone branch.
