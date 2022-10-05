Intensive tutoring sessions designed to help students who fell behind during the COVID pandemic have been hailed as a success by the principal of a Wagga school.
The NSW Department of Education has conducted an evaluation of its $700 million COVID Intensive Learning Support program, which provided public schools with funds to hire "interventionists" to run small-group tuition for struggling students.
The report found the sessions, which centred around literacy and numeracy, boosted student confidence and motivation while improving their attitudes towards schooling.
Wagga Public School principal Nada Pokoney said her school used the program to hire two interventionists in 2021, who ran tri-weekly sessions with about 80 students.
"Initially we had a really strong focus on supporting remedial intervention, so students that were identified through internal assessment as 'working below expected outcomes' as a result of COVID disruptions," she said.
"Student engagement is much higher, children were really excited about going to the tutorial groups ... and we could see students' confidence in contributing in class, along with their peers, was much higher after being able to access this support."
The number of the school's children taking part dropped to 65 in 2022, despite the program being expanded to also include "off the boil" students.
The school also shifted the programs to have a focus on reading comprehension and language acquisition, which Miss Pokoney said was more complementary of existing classroom learning.
"We're seeing such an upward trend in students achieving in the top two bands for NAPLAN which is also reflective of the internal data sources, the plan data we collect and the formal reporting to parents," she said.
Miss Pokoney said public schools across NSW did their "absolute best" ensuring learning and teaching continued during lockdowns, but ultimately the sudden shift was always going to present challenges.
"There is no substitute for explicit teaching in a classroom - there is just no substitute for that," she said.
NSW Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said the report showed the program had benefits beyond its original aim of improving student learning.
"We are seeing students' confidence and classroom engagement improve thanks to the support they're receiving," Ms Mitchell said.
An academic evaluation of the program, looking at how much it succeeded in narrowing the achievement gap, will not be completed until the end of term one next year.
