WAGGA trainer George Dimitropoulos is considering a tilt at a group race in the heart of the spring carnival with mighty mare Mouse Almighty.
Dimitropoulos enjoyed the second metropolitan success of his training career when Mouse Almighty ($31) caused a major boilover at Moonee Valley last Friday night.
The pint-sized mare led from start to finish to capture the $60,000 Benchmark 70 Mares Handicap (1000m) by two and a quarter lengths, with apprentice jockey Celine Gaudray in the saddle.
It was a second straight win to begin this preparation and three in a row after finishing last campaign with a win.
It has prompted Dimitropoulos to look at a couple of serious options with Mouse Almighty. He will nominate her for both the $175,000 listed Alinghi Fillies & Mares Stakes (1100m) and the $300,000 group two McCafe Sprint (1000m) at Caulfield on Saturday week.
"She's in good form isn't she? Three wins, you can't ask for any more from her," Dimitropoulos said.
"We'll go to Caulfield on Saturday week as she's pretty highly rated now. Then it all depends on weight or barrier. We won't take her if she draws any wider than six.
"I'll nominate for a couple actually, a group two as well, which might be a little bit rich for her but if she draws well in that, she'll go in that."
The city win took Mouse Almighty's record to eight wins and $152,000 in prizemoney from 37 starts.
Dimitropoulos always believed the mare had a city win in her.
"Of course. I've tried a few times and she was ridden wrong a couple of times but we got it right the other day," he said.
"She's got it in her and I think she's got a little bit more to go yet."
Another city win was reward for effort for Dimitropoulos, who travels to Wagga from Cootamundra, and back, seven days a week to train his team.
He said the wins make even more worthwhile.
"Especially with a horse like little Mousey," he said.
"I've got a pretty soft spot for her because she's only tiny. She's got a heart of gold. Her heart is bigger than her body, actually.
"That's what you do it for. I do it more because I love doing it. Otherwise you wouldn't do the travelling I do to get there, just to train four or five horses. I get a lot of pleasure out of getting horses up there."
Dimitropoulos added that racing Mouse Almighty regularly and up on the speed is the key to her success.
"That's the thing with her, she's a little bit small to be racing a lot of horses, she gets pushed around too much. So you've got to jump her, make sure you're in the first three or four and you're a chance," he said.
"I've got to race her within a couple of weeks. Leaving her any longer than two weeks, if she's feeling well, will only work against her."
RACING in the Southern District this weekend is on shaky ground.
The picnic race meeting scheduled for Young on Saturday has already been abandoned due to the wet weather.
After receiving significant rainfall, stewards this week deemed the track unsuitable for racing.
An additional picnic meeting has been scheduled for Leeton on Saturday, November 5.
Albury's TAB meeting on Sunday is also in extreme doubt due to the wet weather.
The track was rated a heavy nine on Wednesday but significant rainfall is expected in coming days.
With the rain across the district, there isn't expected to be any available tracks to transfer the meeting to should it be lost.
A number of Southern District trainers have also accepted at Canberra on Friday where it is Tony Campbell Memorial Cup day, however that meeting is also fighting the same battle.
A COUPLE of Southern District trainers will be off to Randwick on Saturday should the meeting go ahead.
The Wayne Carroll-trained Sumdeel and the Mitch Beer-trained Still In Fashion are both entered for the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1600m).
Sumdeel was a Highway winner last start, back on August 6, and has had a couple of Wagga trials to keep her ticking over in between times.
Josh Parr replaces Tim Clark on Sumdeel, who is drawn in barrier 12.
Still In Fashion is second up for Beer and is drawn barrier four with Chad Schofield in the saddle.
JERILDERIE trainer Phil Sweeney is looking for another city win with in-form mare Neverstandingstill.
After midweek city success at Sandown on September 14, Neverstandingstill is set to run at Randwick on Saturday in the $150,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (1000m).
The four-year-old Starcraft mare is three from three this preparation, backing up consecutive wins at Bendigo with the Sandown success.
Brett Prebble takes over from Michael Dee in the saddle with Neverstandingstill drawn the extreme outside in barrier 12.
ALBURY mare Sunrise Ruby has gone to the spelling paddock.
Sunrise Ruby ran fourth at Warwick Farm on Monday but trainer Mitch Beer was disappointed with the result after she appeared to hit the front rounding the final turn, before tiring on her run.
Beer labelled the run as 'trainer error', insisting he got it wrong thinking she was looking for 1400 metres.
"One hundred per cent trainer error," Beer said.
"Thinking that the mare wants 1400. You learn and that was only her 12th start so we're still learning."
Sunrise Ruby had four runs for the preparation and still earned over $60,000 despite not landing a win.
The Country Championships remains Sunrise Ruby's target, despite the 1400m failure this week.
"If she is going to run 1400, it's going to be on a big track with 14, 15 runners, which is probably the Country Championships, it's perfect for her," Beer said.
"I reckon 1400 max sees her out and she needs to be kept fresh and ridden as quiet as possible."
THE Murrumbidgee Turf Club awards for the 2021-22 season have been pushed back until Tuesday.
They will be presented after the next trainer's meeting, which has been moved from Thursday to Tuesday, October 11.
GALLOPS
Saturday: Albury (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Young (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
