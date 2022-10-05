The Daily Advertiser

Trainer George Dimitropoulos eyeing more city success with Moonee Valley winner Mouse Almighty

MM
By Matt Malone
October 5 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mouse Almighty, with Celine Gaudway in the saddle, lands a city victory at Moonee Valley on Friday night. Picture by Racing Photos

WAGGA trainer George Dimitropoulos is considering a tilt at a group race in the heart of the spring carnival with mighty mare Mouse Almighty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.