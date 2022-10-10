A large group of Wagga migrant workers were forced to stay with more than a dozen people in one house after a hotel double-booked their stay on the October long weekend.
A group of 19 workers from the Solomon Islands and employed by Teys Abattoir via recruiting company FIP Group arrived in Wagga two weeks ago.
However, the group was forced into three already full houses with one bathroom each for three nights after the FIP Group was informed the hotel was doubled booked from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2.
FIP Group CEO Brad Seagrott said the situation was "an isolated incident" after they were told at short notice the accommodation booking had fallen through.
"We presently house an existing cohort of workers, from the Solomon Islands, across three properties in Wagga, each with five to seven bedrooms and appropriate amenities," Mr Seagrott said.
"The impacted workers were split into smaller groups and housed at each of these addresses."
One resident who has lived at one of the properties for a year told The Daily Advertiser the extra group of workers meant there were 14 people allegedly staying in the five-bedroom house.
The address normally houses six people, and the extra people slept on mattresses in the living room, the resident said, who cannot be named for confidentiality reasons.
"None of this was done in a professional manner, imagine all the boys staying here, I feel sorry for them," the resident said.
"Here in Australia, all these arrangements should be done before [the workers arrived]."
Another of the properties allegedly housed 22 men over the weekend, residents said.
Wagga Fellowship Church senior pastor Jerry Rokosuka called the housing situation "illegal" and that it showed a "lack of management" from the FIP Group.
"If they had to move out of the hotel where they were living, the [FIP Group] have to rearrange a hotel, not a house like we saw," he said.
"They have to rearrange everything, not just dump them in a house that's overcrowded."
Mr Seagrott said the workers were placed back in hotel accommodation on Monday, October 3, before their permanent accommodation is ready in the coming weeks.
The group travelled to Wagga from the Solomon Islands as part of the Pacific Labour Mobility scheme (PALM scheme).
As part of the scheme, Australian companies who cannot source enough local workers can hire employees from nine Pacific Island countries and Timor Leste for up to four years.
FIP Group is currently responsible for the welfare and well being of 3500 PALM workers in Australia.
Mr Rokosuka said it was not the first time he had become aware of accommodation issues for PALM workers in Wagga.
He said situations like the one over the long weekend reflected poorly on not just the scheme, but also the country.
"When these people go back home, they will be like 'this is how we were treated back in Australia'," Mr Rokosuka said.
"They [the FIP Group] are putting the name of Australia down."
A spokesperson for the Department of Employment and Workplace relations said became aware of the incident on Sunday, October 2.
They said it was the responsibility of approved employers to provide affordable and safe accommodation for PALM workers when they arrive in Australia.
The Department is investigating the matter and take appropriate action, the spokesperson said.
Teys Australia was contacted for comment.
