BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This unique Victorian-style home will evoke all the nostalgia of yesteryear.
A distinctive home of grand proportions and unique features, a combination of immense history and hidden treasures.
The period features start outside with the cast-iron fence and pickets are moulded from the MCG, there's also cast-iron freeze work, brackets, and balustrades.
The tessellated verandah tiles include border and solid slate bullnose edging.
Inside, the period features continue with 12-foot pressed-metal ceilings, solid brass light fittings with French glass shades, period light switches and power points, restored leadlight doors and windows and original hand-turned timber balustrades on the grand staircase.
"The show piece would have to be the original 1890s timber saloon bar and cabinet," selling agent Taylor Maurer said.
There's also four fireplaces, six-inch Cypress Pine floorboards, Cedar and Kauri Pine doors, skirtings, and architraves and Terrazzo bath and Mahogany Vanity.
The home offers multiple living and dining areas including a large covered outdoor area. Positioned on an elevated double block offering soaring views over Wagga Wagga and beyond, it's set on a double block with opportunities to expand or build.
