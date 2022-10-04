The Daily Advertiser

Local electric motorcycle importer Peter Hull says government should be doing more to get EVs to Australia

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated October 4 2022 - 9:00pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local electric motorcycle importer Peter Hull said successive governments have not done enough to embrace the EV revolution. Picture by Conor Burke

Australia is being left behind the rest of the world when it comes to Electric Vehicles and regional Australians could be missing out on significant savings as a result, according to the federal government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.