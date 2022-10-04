Australia is being left behind the rest of the world when it comes to Electric Vehicles and regional Australians could be missing out on significant savings as a result, according to the federal government.
Released last week, the government's National Electric Vehicle Strategy consultation paper outlined some of the barriers we currently face in regards to the uptake of EVs.
Electric vehicle sales in Australia tripled from 6,900 in 2020 to 20,665 in 2021, yet the limited supply of affordable EVs remains a barrier to higher uptake.
Local electric motorcycle importer Peter Hull said he has to turn business away because government red tape is slowing down his attempts to bring stock into the country.
His product, Evoke electric motorcycles, is manufactured in China and marrying up Chinese factory standards with Australian standards is a bureaucratic nightmare, Mr Hull said.
"As a small business, the government has caused me no-end of grief to actually get [the bikes] in," he said.
He suggests the government should be investing in small businesses with grants, to make EVs more readily available for Australians.
"I would have sold another one today ... I've given deposits back," he said.
"The people of Australia are getting the message, people want to go green ... it's just really hard to get everything up and running."
Another barrier is national infrastructure, especially in regional Australia.
"There are unique challenges for EV uptake in rural and regional Australia. This is due to larger distances and limited access to EV charging and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure," the paper reads.
"However, rural and regional Australians could benefit from greater access to EVs given the longer travel distances and higher fuel costs."
Wagga deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon agrees that regional areas are missing a great opportunity.
She drives an electric Hyundai Kona and said many people approach her with questions about EVs, and most seem concerned about travelling long distances.
"A lot of people ask about getting around ... people in general are very worried about the infrastructure to support electric vehicles," she said.
"The number of charging stations. One of the things we've noticed in Wagga since we bought our EV a year ago, is that the one NRMA charging station used to be readily available .... These days nearly every time you go [it's full]."
And with Wagga only having one general EV charging station in town, people planning long journeys will bypass Wagga if they think they won't be able to charge their cars here.
"We need to see those charging stations at least every 100kms," she said. "
Cost is another thing putting Aussies off EVs, she said, and she suggests incentives such as registration reductions or reducing sales tax to encourage uptake further.
In 2021, EVs were just under 2 per cent of new light vehicle sales in Australia, compared with 9 per cent globally.
Compared to our neighbours New Zealand, where In the past year EVs have gone from 2.5 per cent of new registrations to over 11 per cent.
"Current policy settings have failed to secure supply of affordable EVs for Australians," the paper reads.
The government points out that Australia, alongside Russia, is one of the only major economies without vehicle fuel efficiency standards in place or under development.
In other countries these standards have driven the EV revolution and Australia should seek the same.
Electric Vehicle Council chief executive Behyad Jafari welcomed the new government's commitment to electricity.
"It is a breath of fresh air to see a federal government take this issue so seriously, acting on a national policy within the first months of its administration," he said.
"Australia can absolutely be an EV powerhouse, employing Australians to build products right across the EV supply chain. But we won't realise those opportunities while our standards lag the rest of the world."
The consultation paper is available here and submissions can be made until 31 October 2022.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
