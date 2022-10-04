The Reserve Bank of Australia raised the cash rate yesterday, the sixth rise in as many months, meaning more pain for homeowners.
The cash rate rose 25 basis points, following the September rise to 2.35 per cent, and now sits at 2.6 per cent - up from a low of 0.10 per cent in April this year.
Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia Philip Lowe said the RBA is hoping the increase will help return inflation to between 2-3 per cent - it currently sits at 6.1 per cent.
"The bank's central forecast is for CPI inflation to be around 7.75 per cent over 2022, a little above four per cent over 2023 and around three per cent over 2024," Mr Lowe said.
"The board expects to increase interest rates further over the period ahead."
Finder head of consumer research Graham Cooke said people with a $500,000 mortgage will be paying $735 more per month in interest compared to six months ago.
Homeowner Claudia Moreno said yesterday's announcement made her "very nervous".
"It's nerve-racking at the moment, we hope that eventually they are going to stop raising them," she said.
A mother of two, Ms Moreno said the rate rise will mean a "huge difference" for her monthly mortgage repayments.
And as the rate rises bite into her monthly budget, Ms Moreno said her family now think more about what goes into their groceries and they have to reconsider where they go on holiday.
"We decided this holiday, for example, to stay local. My mother-in-law lives here [in Wagga], so we save on accommodation," she said.
The increase puts the cash rate at its highest level since July 2013.
