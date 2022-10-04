The Daily Advertiser

WaterNSW cuts back releases from Burrinjuck Dam ahead of Riverina rain event

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WaterNSW has cut back releases from Burrinjuck Dam ahead of expected rainfall as the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga has already risen ahead of the event. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

WaterNSW has cut 93 per cent of its water releases from Burrinjuck Dam, which flows downstream into the Murrumbidgee River, in preparation of a moderate to heavy rainfall event set for the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.