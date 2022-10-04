WaterNSW has cut 93 per cent of its water releases from Burrinjuck Dam, which flows downstream into the Murrumbidgee River, in preparation of a moderate to heavy rainfall event set for the region.
The latest advice from the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) is that up to 100 to 200mm could be expected across inland NSW, including the Murrumbidgee, over the rest of the week.
The BoM renewed its minor to major flooding warning for rivers located in inland NSW for Thursday and Friday on Tuesday afternoon.
This includes the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga which was sitting at 6.3 m high as at Monday morning and rising, with a 7.3 moderate flood level.
In recent days WaterNSW has been cautiously releasing water to create storage capacity at major dams including Blowering and Burrinjuck in the state's south.
This water has been released by WaterNSW's dam operators over the past five to six days, at rates calculated to create capacity to capture more inflow without adding to flood impacts downstream.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
