The Daily Advertiser

Wagga SES prepared for moderate to heavy rainfall

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 4 2022 - 8:39am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES Southern Zone commander Ben Pickup with the high clearence vehicle. Picture by Taylor Dodge

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has its incident management team set up in Wagga ready to act ahead of expected widespread moderate to heavy rainfall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.