The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has its incident management team set up in Wagga ready to act ahead of expected widespread moderate to heavy rainfall.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting up to 100 millimetres of rain for Wagga over the coming days, with up to 40 millimetres expected on Wednesday, up to 15mm on Thursday, up to 30mm on Friday and up to 20mm on Sunday.
SES spokesperson Brett Koschel is encouraging residents to be prepared and to not, under any circumstances, drive through floodwater.
"Residents of low-lying areas should have a plan," Mr Koschel said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"With the saturation of our grounds at the moment, the rainfall will have an impact on any dams and creeks."
Mr Koschel is also encouraging residents to ensure their gutters are cleared ahead of the rain.
"Have a plan, make sure your gutters are clean, clean them out and trim back any branches," he said.
Mr Koschel said an incident management team has been set up in Wagga and is ready to respond to any calls.
"All of our units are ready," he said.
"We have a pre-positioned air asset at the Wagga Airport and a high clearance vehicle in Wagga ready to be deployed."
At 6.30pm on Tuesday, the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga was sitting at 6.33 metres and steady - below the minor flood level of 7.3 metres.
Wagga City Council staff were late on Tuesday preparing the Riverside precinct for possible inundation, including the removal of the barbecues at Wagga beach. Power has also been cut off to the area.
Mundowy Lane, which connects the Sturt Highway to Old Narrandera Road, and Kohlhagen's Road have been closed due to the rising river.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.