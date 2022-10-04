A disqualified learner motorcyclist was one of 769 motorists who were caught speeding in southern NSW over the October long weekend.
About 10.15am on Monday, highway patrol officers stopped a motorcycle on the Lachlan Valley Way at Lake Cargelligo after its rider was allegedly detected travelling at 170km/h in a 110km/h zone.
Police said the rider provided officers with a learner's permit which had been disqualified.
Further checks revealed the motorcycle's registration had also expired.
The man was issued a court attendance notice for the offences.
A further 39 people were charged in southern NSW for drink-driving offences while emergency services responded to three fatalities and 35 major crashes.
