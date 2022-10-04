The Daily Advertiser

Truck crashes off Byrnes Road near Junee

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 4 2022 - 4:12am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A tow truck operator works to move a truck that crashed off Byrnes Road at Junee on Tuesday afternoon. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A man has escaped unscathed after the truck he was in crashed about 20 metres off a Riverina road on Tuesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.