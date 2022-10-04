A man has escaped unscathed after the truck he was in crashed about 20 metres off a Riverina road on Tuesday afternoon.
About 12.20pm, emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle truck crash on Byrnes Road near Junee.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics assessed a male in his 20s at the scene.
Police were at the scene about 1.15pm working with a tow truck to remove the truck from the side of the road.
Traffic along Byrnes Road was able to continue as normal past the scene.
