What was once a boring brick wall overlooking the basketball court at a Wagga school has been transformed into a colourful work of art, thanks to the hard work of some bright students.
Sturt Public School's Milly Golland, Kavya Thissera and Skylar-Lee Moore have spent months collecting ideas, crafting designs and contracting a professional street artist, as part of plans for a new mural at the school.
Blueprints became reality this week when Graffik Paint's Geoff Filmer travelled from Canberra to finally complete the nature-filled piece, with some help from the students.
Milly, 12, said being given the responsibility of organising a work of art for the school was stressful but rewarding.
"There has been a lot of experimenting and emails back and forth, but it will be cool to look at the mural and think 'oh yeah I helped do that'," she said.
The design for the mural includes various native birds and plants, including wattle, a cockatoo and a rosella.
Kavya, 11, said the plants and animals featured in the artwork were all chosen by students.
"It will make us really feel even more like we're in Australia," she said.
"When people get back [from school holidays] and see it they will be happy and surprised - well not really surprised because I've already told everyone."
When he got the email from the students asking him to be involved, Mr Filmer was on board straight away.
He sifted through the "massive" list of ideas and came up with a variety of potential designs, which the students chopped and changed until the final mural was decided upon.
"There's many aspects of this job but one of the lovely ones is doing collaborations with people where you're bringing art into their world," Mr Filmer said.
Teacher and STEM facilitator, Kate Livio, said the mural project provided the students with hands-on experience turning an idea into a tangible creation.
"It has just been a really authentic learning experience where the kids have done problem solving and seen their project come to life," she said.
