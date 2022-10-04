The Daily Advertiser

Sturt Public School students design and create colourful mural

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated October 4 2022 - 8:53am, first published 6:00am
Sturt Public School students Milly Golland and Kavya Thissera painted the new mural with street artist Geoff Filmer. Picture by Madeline Begley

What was once a boring brick wall overlooking the basketball court at a Wagga school has been transformed into a colourful work of art, thanks to the hard work of some bright students.

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

