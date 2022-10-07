More than a home, a piece of history

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Often sought after, and rarely found, this majestic home is sure to impress.
The federation home is located in a highly sought-after area, the location will inspire a lifestyle of leisure and convenience.
This home has endless options for families with the large rooms, period features and a low-maintenance yard creating a wonderful opportunity for the lucky new owner.
The established front garden is as pretty as a picture with mature trees framing the welcoming entry.
Generously proportioned living spaces including a formal lounge, separate formal dining room, a huge open-plan family room with cathedral-style ceiling, also offering an informal dining zone.
The home features five bedrooms, including a spacious parent's retreat.
Clever design offers a picturesque outlook from every window onto a secluded, low-maintenance garden.
Everyday comforts are provided with ducted air conditioning, reverse cycle air conditioner, ducted gas heating, slow combustion wood heater in the main living area plus ceiling fans.
The timber kitchen has quality appliances, dishwasher, electric cooking plus an expansive butler's pantry with servery and second oven.
Character abounds with high ceiling, ornate cornices and light fittings, stunning windows.
The laundry is conveniently placed at the rear of the home offering a toilet and shower plus ample cabinetry and bench space.
"Outdoor entertaining is a breeze with the fully-enclosed sunroom with views over the gardens giving endless seasonal joy," selling agent Paul Irvine said.
"The lovingly attended gardens are just beautifully maintained."
Rear access off Freer street is secured by an electric gate with direct access to the double carport, workshop (powered) and single lock-up garage.
The block is 1024-square-metres with automatic irrigation system to the gardens.
"Sometimes a search for that unique home can take a very long time. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to purchase not just a home, but a piece of history," Paul said.
Walking distance to all conveniences including medical facilities, a plethora of shops and restaurants.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.