Following NASA's recent operation to divert an asteroid, a Riverina farmer who had a piece of space junk land in his own backyard has called for more to be done to stop a repeat of the incident.
Termed the DART mission, it was NASA's and the world's first-ever planetary defence test.
And while it is being hailed as a success, Tumbarumba farmer Jordan Hobbs believes there are more pressing issues at stake.
Residents across the region were left confused after a sonic boom caused windows and homes to shake in July.
Despite initial fears of an earthquake, the cause later turned out to be the remnants of Elon Musk's Space X- Crew 1 spacecraft crashing down over the region, with four pieces so far discovered across the Riverina and the Snowy Mountains.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Hobbs and wife Renea recently found a piece of the spaceship likened to a hoverboard which almost landed on their doorstep.
"At the end of the day, it landed just 300 metres from our house and only about 200 metres from the shed," he said.
"Fortunately it didn't hit us, any of our livestock or our cattle."
Mr Hobbs said their piece was much smaller and safer than the roughly three-metre-long spear-shaped piece that crashed into a paddock more than three hours southwest at Dalgety.
"That clearly hit with quite a bit of force and could certainly have taken somebody's life," he said.
"The thing is we don't really know the size of other pieces out there.
"There could be larger pieces deep in the mountains somewhere."
The Space X spacecraft was designed to disintegrate upon re-entry into the earth's atmosphere, but Mr Hobbs is understandably not satisfied given the circumstances.
"Every day the world goes on about looking after the planet and the environment, yet it's raining down all this stuff."
But one of Australia's leading astrophysicists, Dr Brad Tucker said despite NASA's recent operation, a lot is already being done to alleviate the risk of space junk landing on a paddock.
Dr Tucker said the recent DART mission was intended as a learning exercise to avert a possible catastrophic collision of an asteroid with earth in the future.
He said the idea was to attempt to divert or deflect an asteroid from such a collision.
Dr Tucker said in addition to this project, a lot is also being done to target space junk as well.
"I would argue there's actually more work focused on dealing with space junk than dealing with asteroids, because space junk is actually a bigger problem," he said.
Dr Tucker said some of this work is even done at Mount Stromlo Observatory in Canberra.
"We have a laser system here that removes small bits of space junk," he said.
Meanwhile, a group in the UK has taken another approach, deploying a net into space.
"There have been a number of talks with the US Government about contracts with defence and the civilian space sector on strategies to deal with space junk," Dr Tucker said.
He said the recent incident over the Riverina has brought the issue to the fore, driving a lot of talk in the US political sphere.
"There has been a lot of talk in the US over the past couple of months because of the incident," Dr Tucker said.
"It was always something we talked about and knew and dealt with... ... [but this]... made it a bigger focus."
Dr Tucker said the incident that took place over the Riverina is extremely rare.
"It is only the fifth or sixth time this kind of thing has ever happened," he said.
"Space junk has come down in the past, but it's usually controlled or lands in the ocean or no-one sees it."
In contrast, this event took place over a populated area and came off the back of the uncontrolled descent of a Chinese rocket-booster.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.