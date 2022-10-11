The Daily Advertiser

Tumbarumba farmer calls for greater effort to stop space junk falling across region asteroid diverted

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 12 2022 - 5:23am, first published October 11 2022 - 8:00am
Jordan Hobb's wife Renea and digga the dog observe the hoverboard-like piece of space junk that landed just 300 metres from their farmhouse. Picture contributed

Following NASA's recent operation to divert an asteroid, a Riverina farmer who had a piece of space junk land in his own backyard has called for more to be done to stop a repeat of the incident.

