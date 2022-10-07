Coleambally community showcased Advertising Feature

View + 2 Photos

Running across three days from October 28-30, the Taste Coleambally Food and Farm Festival will showcase the region's produce, farmers and community. Officially opening in 1968, the town was developed specifically for producing food for the nation.



The town's proud origin will be on display during the Festival Trail along the Main Street on the Sunday and there will also be a display about current farming practices, production processes and bi-product information.



The event is designed to not only showcase what the region produces and the community behind it but to also connect consumers to the farming and production process.

The biennial event began in 2012 with the pandemic halting it in 2020, making this year's event the first one in four years. Coleambally Community Bank and Coleambally Irrigation have been sponsors since the event started and are this year's major sponsors.



That hasn't deterred the organisers with new elements added to the event including a meat smoking competition on Sunday and additional obstacles in the colour run on Saturday. Sandhills Artefacts from Narrandera will also be cooking up free bush tucker on the Sunday.



The festival boasts a range of free and ticketed events. Tickets vary in cost and are available at the Taste Coleambally website, tastecoly.com.au with market stall holders wishing to attend can also contact organisers via the website.

