After reading many of the letters in support of a bypass around Wagga, I have also read the letters to the editor stating that the complainants should just accept what is currently proposed.
Firstly, looking at Sytze Tekema's letter ("Bypass solution has no merit", October 1), they commented that the suggested bypass needs to be pushed "at least 15 to 20 kilometres to the city centre's east or west".
This has not been proposed by many of the complainants, with one solution being to build a new viaduct westward from Bomen to the Kapooka Bridge, after crossing the riverplains then tracking through the Silverlite Reserve.
This will ensure the Inland Rail still comes through Bomen, thus allowing for the growth of that commercial district.
If the cost of the proposed viaduct is seen as prohibitive, why doesn't the ARTC publicly disclose the costs of all proposed upgrades to the current Wagga rail line and infrastructure versus the cost of the proposed viaduct bypass?
In response to James Woodside's letter ("Inland Rail needs support", September 30), he questions Maureen Donlon's comment regarding the costings of the project.
I refer to the Senate (federal Parliament) Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee "Inland Rail: derailed from the start" report in August 2021 showing concerns the project could blow out to over $20b, acknowledging the 2010 costings were $4.4b.
The ARTC website acknowledges the current expected cost of the project is $14.5b.
Again, I highlight that most of the letters to the editor are not against the Inland Rail project, but that it shouldn't come through the centre of Wagga.
The federal government, state government and ARTC should consider a bypass that simply goes around the Wagga CBD district.
The "not in my backyard" argument of the detractors of the bypass suggestion is not valid as this rail line, coming through the centre of Wagga, will impact many more than those who live near the rail line.
And also, when did we stop considering the rights of those that do live along the rail line, do these detractors consider these people "residents without rights"?
Get it right before construction commences.
READ MORE LETTERS:
Geoff Field calls for fortitude and common sense from our leaders on energy policy ("Sense needed to curb costs", The Daily Advertiser, September 29).
Given the CSIRO reports that renewable energy is the cheapest form of energy, even when required storage capacity is added, and the cost of inaction on climate in Australia is estimated by Deloitte Access Economics to be $3.4 trillion by 2070 (whilst rapid decarbonisation will see us gain $680 billion by 2070).
It seems that Labor's target of 82 per cent renewable power by 2030 is both sensible and necessary. Australia already has the fastest uptake of renewable energy per capita in the world. Let's hold firm on leading the way toward a cleaner, healthier future.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.