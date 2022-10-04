Kidd Champion of Champions at state clay target competition

Local shooter Brad Kidd has taken out the state Champions of Champions sash after shooting a perfect score at the NSW Clay Target Association state championships.
Kidd was the only competitor to shoot a perfect score in the three-part event featuring single barrel, double barrel, and point score shoots.
He said it was not common for only one competitor to shoot perfectly, with competitions often going to a sudden death shoot out.
Also running the four-day event, Kidd said it was a blessing that he didn't have to go to a shoot out because it gave him more time to focus on everything else.
Kidd has been shooting since he was 12-years-old, following in the footsteps of his parents who also enjoyed the sport.
"It's an addictive sport, it's very mentally challenging. It's the sort of thing where, regardless of how good you are, you'll never shoot all the targets all the time," Kidd said.
Shooting a perfect score is an exciting moment for any shooter, and Kidd said shooters don't take it for granted and take each target as it comes.
"I wouldn't say you get excited with every target you hit but when you when you shoot the possible score, which is if you shoot 50 out of 50 or 75 out of 75, that's where the excitement comes in."
Kidd said they were lucky to have beautiful weather across the whole weekend, dodging the downpours predicted this week.
"We were very lucky with the weather that we've been having lately to actually get some good nice sunny days during the carnival."
Busy ensuring the state championships ran smoothly, Kidd didn't compete in events across the weekend that might have qualified him for the state team, however he said he was proud of those who made it through.
"At the Carnival the New South Wales team was selected the shoot at the national event which is held in Wagga next March," he said.
"I'm very confident that we have a very good New South Wales team. They're probably some of the best five of the best shooters in the country in my opinion, moving forward to the nationals."
Over the four day event, 280 shooters competed with state team selections announced on Monday.
Riverina's Kim Nealon (Wagga), Don Power (Junee), David Caccioppoli (Tumut), and Glen Castellaro (Griffith) were all selected for the state teams to compete in the national competition in March.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
