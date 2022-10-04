The Daily Advertiser

Kidd Champion of Champions at state clay target competition

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 4 2022 - 6:16am, first published 4:00am
Wagga's Brad Kidd was Champion of Champions with a perfect score at the state championships held in Wagga over the long weekend. Picture supplied.

Local shooter Brad Kidd has taken out the state Champions of Champions sash after shooting a perfect score at the NSW Clay Target Association state championships.

