After a fantastic two year stint co-coaching at Coolamon, Mark Carroll feels like it is the right time to step away from the top job with him grateful for the opportunity the Hoppers gave him.
The Hoppers yesterday announced their coaching lineup for 2023 with Jake Barrett set to take on the role as first grade coach with Allister Clarke and Marshal Macauley stepping up to be his assistant coaches.
Carroll co-coached Coolamon alongside Barrett the past two seasons and said he has enjoyed the experience.
"I'm very grateful to the Coolamon Football Club in giving me the opportunity to coach," Carroll said.
"They're a fantastic club and it was a great group of boys to coach."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Carroll signed on to coach the Hoppers alongside Barrett in August 2020 with him confident that it is the right time for him to step away from the role.
"I just feel it's the right time to step away," he said.
"The club is in a great spot I feel, culture wise and in the way they are enjoying and playing their football.
"I hope I played a part in getting them to that position.
"I've been doing it for a little while this coaching caper and I suppose I have other things that need prioritising.
"It is a big commitment with everything, and it's been a great place to be and I've really enjoyed my time coaching there."
While not sure in what capacity, Carroll said that he will still be involved with the Hoppers next year and said that the addition of Clarke and Macauley to the coaching lineup was fantastic for the future of the club.
"They are in really good hands with these new boys with Jake, Marshal and Allister," he said.
"I'm not going anywhere, I've still got two boys at the club, I live in Coolamon now and I'm building a house very shortly.
"I'll be around the club in some capacity, not sure what that might be but it will be something that doesn't take quite as much commitment as coaching."
Carroll's two sons Jayden and Alex are set to continue at the Hoppers next season, with Mark saying it was pretty special to be able to coach them at first grade level.
"It's a big thing and you look back and you probably don't realise it at the time," he said.
"But when you look back when you get older, it is pretty special to be honest."
Carroll feels proud of the mark that he has left on the Hoppers, with him confident that the club will continue to have great success in the future.
"I think the club is in a better position then when I started," he said.
"That's what you try to do as a coach and I think that it is and that's something to be proud of I think."
While confident in his decision to step away, Carroll said that there were a lot of things that he was going to miss about the position.
"I'm going to miss it there's no doubt about that," he said.
"You get up on a Saturday morning and you get that buzz and it's a roller coaster ride coaching.
"Only certain people can do it I think and you have got to enjoy it.
"You really get close to your players too, which I did and I'm going to miss that rocking up and the banter at training.
"But there's a time where you have got to prioritise other things in life and I think I have given football a lot.
"I started playing first grade when I was 15 and finished playing when I was 38, then I have coached off and on since then."
While having a big impact on the progression of a lot of young footballers at both Turvey Park and Coolamon, Carroll said that he has got the most satisfaction out of helping them become better people.
"I've got people around everywhere that I've coached with football," he said.
"They come up and say g'day and I get a huge kick out of that.
"Hopefully along the way you help people be better not as footballers, but better as people.
"You meet new people and get to have an effect on people's lives going forward.
"If you can help other people in life, that the biggest thing I reckon and you get the most satisfaction out of it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.