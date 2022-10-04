The Daily Advertiser

Mark Carroll believes that the time is right to step away from coaching at Coolamon with him stepping down after two years at the helm alongside Jake Barrett

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 4 2022 - 2:00am
After two years of co-coaching Coolamon, Mark Carroll will step away from the role with him set to stay at the club in some capacity next season. Picture by Les Smith

After a fantastic two year stint co-coaching at Coolamon, Mark Carroll feels like it is the right time to step away from the top job with him grateful for the opportunity the Hoppers gave him.

