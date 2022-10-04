The Daily Advertiser

Front Page edges out Mnementh in final jump out before Saturday week's $2 million Kosciuszko

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated October 4 2022 - 4:20am, first published 1:00am
Front Page just gets the better of Mnementh in a Wangaratta jump out on Tuesday morning. Picture by Wangaratta Turf Club

WAGGA Town Plate winner Front Page has shaded Mnementh in their final public hit-outs before Saturday week's $2 million Kosciuszko.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

