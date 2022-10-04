WAGGA Town Plate winner Front Page has shaded Mnementh in their final public hit-outs before Saturday week's $2 million Kosciuszko.
The pair met in a 900-metre Wangaratta jump out on Tuesday morning, with Front Page looming up on the outside of Mnementh and getting the better of him in the shadows of the winning post.
The pair cleared out in a trial that also boasted the likes of city-winners Takissacod, Kooled and Slipintothis.
Corowa trainer Geoff Duryea was pleased with Front Page's work.
"I was happy with him. That was his final one before we go to Sydney," Duryea said.
"He seems to be on track, touch wood, that was his final one today. Hopefully, I'll just give him a brush up at home next week and then he'll get on the float, hopefully everything goes according to plan."
Front Page has twice before been selected for the Kosciuszko but mishaps in the week leading-up to the race have meant he hasn't taken his place in the field.
Duryea said the plan was to leave on Thursday week.
Jason Lyon rode Front Page in the jump out and he also provided Duryea with positive feedback.
"We were happy with him. Jason said he went good. Gave him a good feel. We can't do any more," he said.
Albury trainer Mitch Beer was also happy with the performance of Mnementh.
"Absolutely rapt," Beer said.
"We're sort of ready. The only reason I jumped him out is because of the weather. I didn't want to do anymore with him because if the race is this Saturday then he's good to go.
"My plan was to gallop him between races this Saturday at Albury, as his last hit-out, but I couldn't see them going ahead so that's why I gave him this trial and now we're proper done.
"He literally doesn't have to do one piece of work more now, he's fit and ready to go."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Beer was happy to have trialled against Front Page and get a good guide on how his horse is going leading up to the feature.
"I'd much rather jump out with Front Page and go with it then go up against three maidens and a 58er and win by six and go this thing's flying," he said.
"Hand on my heart, if everything goes well and those two perform to their absolute best, he beats us every time, he's a really good horse but one thing with our horse, he's an absolute trier. It doesn't matter if it's wet, dry or whatever."
Beer believes Mnementh is ready to run the race of his life.
"I think the horse is going as good as he can, if that's good enough to win the race, great, if not, the horse will lose no admirers," he siad.
"He's going super. He's only got to run to his last two runs to be a genuine winning chance and I think he's in good enough order to do that."
Front Page is the second favourite for the Kosciuszko at $7.00 with Bet 365, with Mnemneth at $17.
Tyler Schiller is booked to ride Front Page, while Chad Schofield will partner Mnementh.
