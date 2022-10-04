The Daily Advertiser

Riley and Noah Budd claimed the best and fairest quinella at The Rock-Yerong Creek

MM
By Matt Malone
October 4 2022 - 12:00am
Riley and Noah Budd show off their spoils afer finishing one-two in The Rock-Yerong Creek's best and fairest. Picture by The Rock-Yerong Creek

Gerald Clear Medallist Riley Budd capped off a magnificent season by taking out The Rock-Yerong Creek's best and fairest.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

