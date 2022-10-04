Gerald Clear Medallist Riley Budd capped off a magnificent season by taking out The Rock-Yerong Creek's best and fairest.
It was a Budd family quinella in the first grade vote count, as Riley defeated younger brother Noah to take out his first Magpies best and fairest.
Riley was a commanding winner, scoring by 38 votes from Noah, with Joey Hancock third.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell said Budd was a deserving winner.
"Riley obviously had a pretty dominant, pretty consistent season," Russell said.
"He played that midfield role all year and that obviously helps, being where most votegetters are.
"It was his second year in the competition and he adjusted and had a really good year."
A special part of the presentation day was the naming of the first grade 'best in finals' award in honour of long-serving player and volunteer David Pieper.
The award was taken out by first-year Magpie Liam Lupton.
James Roberts was another to enjoy a fine first season at the club, winning the leading goalkicking.
Will Adams and Jesse Cool took out coach's award, while Matt Clark-Kell was named most improved.
Josh Dejong claimed best and fairest in reserve grade.
In the netball, Lydia Jones was the star of the show, claiming best and fairest in both under 17s and A grade.
In A grade, she shared the award with Amelia Jennings, while Sophie Coates finished runner up.
Rebecca Hannam (A Reserve), Bethany Everett (B grade) and Ally Williams (C grade) took out the lower grade best and fairest awards.
Judy Cummins was recognised for her efforts by being named clubperson of the year.
