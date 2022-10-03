The Daily Advertiser

Burrumbuttock mourns loss of Kurtis Mitsch in tragic crash

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 3 2022 - 9:25pm, first published 9:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurtis Mitsch has been remembered as a 'real character' after his death.

A Burrumbuttock man killed in a tragic car crash has been remembered as a "real character" as those in the region express shock at his passing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.