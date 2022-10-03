A Burrumbuttock man killed in a tragic car crash has been remembered as a "real character" as those in the region express shock at his passing.
The vehicle had hit a tree.
The 22-year-old driver and sole occupant, Kurtis Mitsch, died in the crash.
Police believe the collision occurred between 1am and 8am on Sunday.
Mr Mitsch, a butcher at Locky's Countryside Meats in Albury, was born and raised in Burrumbuttock.
The town's football club president John Heagney said it was a devastating loss.
"I think everybody's still in shock," he said.
"Everybody in the district is very flat.
"He was very much a character and had a great sense of humour.
"They're a great family and we pass on our condolences to his parents Kathryn and Wal and his brothers."
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Mitsch had played several seasons for Burrumbuttock, and had been an under-17s premiership captain.
He most recently played football for the Murray Magpies and had three younger brothers.
Mr Heagney said Mr Mitsch was also keen on car restoration and had a side business selling firewood.
The crash came during a horror period on the region's roads.
It followed the death of Border delivery driver Troy Hawkins.
The 47-year-old's vehicle crashed into a truck on Spring Drive at Corowa on Thursday last week.
The other driver wasn't seriously injured.
A man also died in a head-on crash on the Hume Highway at Woomargama on September 23.
