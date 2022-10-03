The Daily Advertiser

Wagga duo play part in Griffins win of Australian Rugby Shield

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:20am, first published October 3 2022 - 5:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Lachlan Day and Nick McCarthy with the Australian Rugby Shield after Griffins' win over NSW Cockatoos. Picture supplied

A gallant effort from Lachlan Day has helped secure ACT and Southern NSW Griffins the Australian Rugby Shield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.