Wagga duo play part in Griffins win of Australian Rugby Shield

A gallant effort from Lachlan Day has helped secure ACT and Southern NSW Griffins the Australian Rugby Shield.
Defeating NSW Cockatoos 34-31, both teams went into the final undefeated after three games.
Griffins held steady across the competition, confidently defeating Victoria, South Australia, and Perth.
Day was supported by fellow Riverina local forwards coach Nick McCarthy.
Griffins came out firing in the first half and looked posed for a mammoth win, however a recharge Cockatoos looked ready to cause an upset with three consecutive tries after the break.
McCarthy said he anticipated Cockatoos coming out firing in the second half and couldn't fault the Griffins response.
Speaking on his experience with the team over the past half-week, McCarthy said he's learnt more than he can say.
"It's been an outstanding experience, I've learnt so much working alongside really accomplished coaches in Frank Condi and Dan Hawke," he said.
McCarthy said the team were feeling incredibly sore after the first three days of competition and used their recovery time well on Monday ahead of the big game.
Starting on three of the four games, Day was outstanding as Griffins' top point scorer.
"He should be really proud of his performance, he definitely stepped up to the level," he said.
"I think we can take a lot out of this experience, I think all the players looks like something special back to their own clubs."
McCarthy said the coaching team had taken great care in recording the efforts from each player to use as reflection and to help them further grow their games.
He said the highlight of the trip was winning the event, with all their preparations paying off.
"We set really high standards and goals for ourselves going into this carnival. The Brumbies pulled together a big pool of money to make it happen and we thought we'd done everything to get over the line and everything lined up and that put ourselves in the best position to do it," McCarthy said.
"So it's really satisfying to get the result, pick up the shield and bring it back to Canberra."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
