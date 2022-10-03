TEMORA backrower Joe Stimson has found a home at a third NRL club, signing with Gold Coast Titans for next season.
Stimson will leave the Bulldogs to take up a new two-year deal at Gold Coast.
Titans coach Justin Holbrook believes Stimson's signing strengthens the club's depth in the second row.
"Joe is the sort of player that we were chasing - someone who has experience at NRL level who can really do a job for us in a position that we were looking to reinforce," Holbrook told the Titans website.
"He's predominantly an edge player but can also play through the middle and his versatility will be important for our pack.
"He's at the stage of his career now where he is pushing towards 100 NRL games, he's played in an NRL grand final and we think he will be a great addition to our side for 2023."
Stimson joins Origin forwards Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Moeaki Fotuaika and David Fifita in the Titans pack that also features New Zealand international Isaac Liu.
Stimson, 26, played 21 games for Canterbury this season, having arguably his best year since his debut in 2017.
The move brings Stimson's three years at Canterbury to an end after having spent three years at Melbourne Storm as well.
He's amassed 88 NRL games during that time, 54 at Melbourne and then 34 at the Bulldogs.
