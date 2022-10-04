After a brief spell off the bike, Wagga Cycling Club's Luke Nixon had a triumphant return over the weekend and picked up a fantastic third place finish in the Golden Wheel.
After a great day of racing, Nixon was pleased with the result with him finishing behind Dubbo's Kurt Eather and Illawarra's David Deitz.
"It was fantastic to get third place in the golden wheel," Nixon said.
"It's such a good event and it has always been a good carnival.
"Now it's out at the new facilities, it is a result that means a lot to me."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Nixon has enjoyed some decent results this year including finishing fifth in the John Woodman Memorial Cycling Classic and finishing second in the Butch Menz Memorial.
Although having a brief break from competing in recent months, Nixon said it was a great feeling to be back on the bike racing on Saturday.
"It's one of those things where the love is always there," he said.
"No matter how much time you take off the bike, the second you get back on and get racing you just feel like a different person and that's why I fell in love with the sport I guess.
"The boys were pretty tough and put the pace down, but nevertheless it was still incredibly fun and a really enjoyable time."
Nixon is set to sit his HSC exams over the next couple of weeks, however has already got his eyes set on a good performance at the upcoming nationals in January.
"Hopefully I can just build up at training until then," he said.
"My fitness on the bike is developing and it's been developing now for about six months.
"I'll get into training now, but I know there will be a few other track carnivals and a few other races that I may head out to as well.
"I'm hoping that I can put together some really good form before nationals"
After a couple of year hiatus, Nixon was really impressed with how the event went and said it was a credit to the organisers for the success of the Golden Wheel.
"The carnival was run incredibly smoothly and it is a testament to the organisers and all of the people behind the scenes," he said.
"Everything ran on time and in my opinion it's the best country track carnival out there.
"Huge thanks to all of the sponsors as well as we had over $15 000 in prize money for the event which is an incredible figure."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.