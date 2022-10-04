The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Cycling Club's Luke Nixon had a successful return to the track over the weekend with a third place finish in the Golden Wheel

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 4 2022 - 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Cycling Club's Luke Nixon finished third in the Golden Wheel on Saturday. Picture from Wagga Cycling Club

After a brief spell off the bike, Wagga Cycling Club's Luke Nixon had a triumphant return over the weekend and picked up a fantastic third place finish in the Golden Wheel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.