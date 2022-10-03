It was a whirlwind 48-hours for Temora's Liam Martin after winning the NRL premiership with Penrith on Sunday before being named in the Australian Rugby League team on Monday.
Martin is one of thirteen players that will make their debut for the Kangaroos in England this month.
The ex-Temora Dragon has worked his way through the rugby league system since he was a child, and mother Maxine said she's never taken his success at the national level for granted.
After getting home "very late" Sunday night following the grand final, Maxine's celebrations were renewed on Monday morning after a call told her to check the Australian team selection list.
"I'm just hearing, my children have rang me about the Australian team! For a country boy (to get in), he'll just be over the moon," Maxine said.
It's been an impressive year for Martin, with an 88 per cent tackle success rate and an average 10 hit-ups per game.
After rolling his ankle in round 22, there was concern Martin wouldn't be right to play heading into the final games of the season, but a miraculous recovery had him return to the field to score a game-winning try the week after.
He'll be supported by two of his Penrith team mates and fellow debutantes, Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo.
Fellow Riverina junior Angus Crichton has also been selected to pull on the green and gold for the first time.
The ex-Young Cherrypicker played two State of Origin games this season and was the first player to score a try at the new Sydney Football stadium.
With less than half the national squad having played for Australia before, Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga is confident there's enough experience in the side to have an impact at the World Cup stage.
"We have an extremely healthy mix of incumbent players as well as a number of players who are yet to represent their country," Meninga said.
"The balance of the squad is extremely strong and will hopefully produce the results we're after over the duration of the tournament."
With a premiership ring, an Origin appearance, and his Australian debut, it's no doubt 2022 is a season to remember for the young Panther.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
