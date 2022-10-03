The Daily Advertiser

Coolamon has announced that Jake Barrett will be the Hoppers first grade coach next season with Allister Clarke and Marshal Macauley stepping up to be assistant coaches

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 3 2022 - 6:00am
Jake Barrett will coach the Hoppers next season with Allister Clarke and Marshal Macauley stepping up to be assistant coaches. Picture from Coolamon Hoppers

Coolamon have announced a change to their coaching structure for next season with Jim Quinn Medallist Jake Barrett leading the Hoppers as first grade coach in 2023 while Allister Clarke and Marshal Macauley will join him as assistant coaches.

