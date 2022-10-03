Coolamon have announced a change to their coaching structure for next season with Jim Quinn Medallist Jake Barrett leading the Hoppers as first grade coach in 2023 while Allister Clarke and Marshal Macauley will join him as assistant coaches.
For the past two seasons, Barrett and Mark Carroll have co-coached the Hoppers with Coolamon finishing fourth in 2021, before going down to Collingullie-Glenfield Park by 14-points in this years preliminary final.
While Carroll's role within the club for next year is still yet to be confirmed, Coolamon are confident that he will still be involved in some capacity.
Clarke joined the Hoppers at the start of this year after moving to the area from Sydney, with him bringing a wealth of experience after several years playing for Sydney University.
After going through some injury concerns through the middle of the year, Clarke was one of the Hoppers better performers in the finals, with two final quarter goals helping to lift Coolamon ahead of Turvey Park in their semi-final.
Macauley had a frustrating year for the Hoppers with the defender only managing to play the six games after battling injuries throughout the season.
2022 was his second year back at the club, after a brief stint in the Ovens and Murray League where he played for the Wodonga Bulldogs in 2019.
The Hoppers have already been busy in the off-season with Max Hillier returning to Coolamon after a year playing in the Farrer League with Coleambally.
