WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin says it is full steam ahead to Saturday week's $2 million Kosciuszko after a successful final trial last weekend.
Another One tuned up for the feature sprint for country gallopers with an easy trial win at Wagga on Saturday.
Nick Heywood let an early battle for the lead unfold before getting Another One to the outside, where he let down strongly to score by four lengths.
Last-start Highway winner Sumdeel was second, while Golden Eagle-bound Victorian visitor Jimmy The Bear was a quiet third.
Colvin was pleased with Another One's performance.
"Good, really good. He did exactly what I wanted him to do," Colvin said.
"He quickened off a wet track like that so it was good. We weren't out to break any records, he just did it nice, he cruised through and got going and just finished off how I wanted him to."
MORE SPORT NEWS
It means Another One will now head to the Kosciuszko on the back of consecutive Wagga trial wins.
Both trials have been on heavy tracks but Another One has got through the going and put his rivals away.
"Everything's been going alright. The only thing has been the weather," he said.
"He'll have a couple more gallops and I'll be happy, he'll be spot on."
Colvin said Heywood, who regularly rides Another One, was happy with both trials with champion Sydney-based jockey Willie Pike set to take over at Randwick.
Colvin was happy to receive a call from Pike on Monday, checking in with the Country Championships winner and hopes he may even get a chance to ride him in some work at Kembla Grange next week
"Willie rang me this morning to see how things were going,"he said.
"If he's around at Kembla, I'm hoping he might be able to come down and jump on him.
"I'm happy he rang, he was really sincere, he thanked us for putting him on and he's really looking forward to it. It was good to have a yarn with him."
Colvin will travel up to Kembla Grange next Wednesday and base himself there in the lead up to the Kosciuszko, a move that worked for the Country Championships earlier this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.