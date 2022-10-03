The Daily Advertiser

Another One tuned up for the $2 million Kosciuszko with a big win in a Wagga barrier trial

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated October 3 2022 - 6:14am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Another One, with Nick Heywood in the saddle, bounds to victory in the Wagga barrier trial on Saturday at Murrumbidgee Turf Club. Picture by Les Smith

WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin says it is full steam ahead to Saturday week's $2 million Kosciuszko after a successful final trial last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.