Man jailed for ramming police car, leading officers on high-speed chase

Leading police on a pursuit and then ramming a police car has led to a man being jailed for up to three years.
Jakobie Prior, 27 of Narrandera, was sentenced in Griffith Local Court on September 28.
Prior, who appeared via audio-visual link from custody, had entered pleas of guilty to two counts of driving while disqualified plus leading a police pursuit, using a car with an altered number plate, using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle on the road.
He had also pleaded guilty to using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention and possessing a prohibited drug. Prior, who's licence was previously disqualified was seen by police driving out of service station on Kurrajong Avenue at 11.40am on June 28 in Leeton.
He then drove at speed on Coolibah Street and onto Koobah Street before turning onto Acacia Avenue and Racecourse Road.
Police activated lights and sirens at the intersection of McQuillan Road and Racecourse Road. Prior then accelerated to 120km/h in a 60km/h zone, beginning a pursuit.
Prior continued to increase his speed reaching 160km/h after turning onto Irrigation Way with the police then ending their pursuit.
Later, acting on information, police arrived in the vicinity of a Linden Way property in Leeton at 11.06am on June 30.
Officers saw a Holden VE Commodore sedan with its brake lights on parked at the rear of a Wade Avenue property. Officers suspected Prior was in the car, and blocked the driveway with their car.
Police exited their vehicle and the Holden's reverse lights illuminated, as police approached the vehicle demanding the driver stop the car they saw Prior was the sole occupant.
Prior accelerated harshly and hit the side of the police car with an officer still inside. Prior continued to reverse, mounting a kerb and hitting a sign post.
Prior then attempted to drive forward and hit the police car a second time. Officers then opened the car door and threw the keys onto the road before arresting Prior.
Prior had since gained insight into his actions and how they had demonstrated a reckless indifference to the law, his solicitor Jaidyn Chambers told Griffith Local Court.
"He's ashamed of his actions and understands he will be sentenced to full-time custody," Mr Chambers said.
He said Prior was looking to turn his life around and hadn't sought bail or made a release application after his arrest.
"He wants to get a fresh start as soon as possible," Mr Chambers said.
Mr Chambers asked to have Prior's non-parole period reduced so that his client could continue his rehabilitation in the community.
Magistrate Trevor Khan said reaching speeds of 130km/h in an 80km/h zone represented an objective danger to everyone on the road including Prior.
Mr Chambers said Prior's actions were as a result of a drug addiction, with his client a daily user of meth at the time of his offences, and he ran from police out of fear that he wouldn't be able to use the drugs he possessed.
Mr Chambers said there was a risk of institutionalisation of his client.
"He's determined it will be the last time he is in custody," he said.
Prior planned to leave Leeton and had an offer of employment for when he was released.
Mr Khan said it was Prior's "last opportunity" and he would need to use his time on parole to address his issues.
Mr Khan said the serious risk of institutionalisation was a case for special circumstances.
However, he said Prior being on parole at the time of his offences was an aggravating factor.
Prior was given an aggregate sentence of three years in jail, dated from June 30.
A non-parole period of two years making him eligible for release on June 29, 2024.
Prior was also disqualified from driving for a further five years.
