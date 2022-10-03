The Daily Advertiser
Court

Jakobie Prior sentenced to jail for leading police on pursuit and driving his car into a police car

Updated October 3 2022 - 6:09am, first published 4:00am
Man jailed for ramming police car, leading officers on high-speed chase

Leading police on a pursuit and then ramming a police car has led to a man being jailed for up to three years.

Local News

