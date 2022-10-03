Event organisers across the Riverina are turning their eyes to the skies, amid fears an upcoming deluge could wash out multiple highly-anticipated festivals.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast heavy rainfall for the region over the next week, with up to 100 millimetres expected to drench some towns - including Wagga.
Flow Festival organisers have already made the decision to postpone their Lake Albert rock concert due to the potential rain.
Event creator Daryl Day said discussions were held with Wagga City Council and it was decided the likelihood of Bosley Memorial Park being washed out was too high.
"The real problem is they're concerned about damage and what it could take to fix it up," he said.
"The park was a pretty muddy puddle last week and it's going to be a big muddy puddle next week as well."
Plans are already in motion to reschedule the lakeside festival to early next year.
"Everyone was disappointed but we don't want to lose the flavour. We want to have a local festival every year with local musos and access for families to come out," Mr Day said.
He said the current plan is to host the event "toward the end of summer".
Lockhart's Spirit of the Land Festival is still set to go ahead, but president Peter Veneris admitted he was keeping a close watch on the forecasts in the lead up to the event.
"During the week when we're looking to be doing some of our setting up is probably when some of the worst weather is expected," Mr Veneris said.
"We'll just continue to meet and monitor the situation, planning for any contingencies or making adjustments when we need to - but at this stage we're soldiering on."
Mr Veneris said the market portion of the event was unlikely to be significantly impacted by rain due to it taking place on the main street, however the sculptures are normally set up in grassy fields.
"So that's probably where our focus is, in case we have to make any adjustments," Mr Veneris said.
The Illabo Show is also currently forging ahead despite the forecasts, with event organiser David Carter saying it is "business as usual at this stage".
"We've been keeping an eye on the weather but we're hoping things will be OK and we can go ahead," he said.
"It's a landmark for our small community to be able to stage a 100th show and it's something our community looks forward to every year."
Another cancellation would be a major blow to the tight-knit community, who have been waiting since 2019 to host the 100th edition of their show.
