After a long weekend of relatively dry weather, Wagga looks set for a drenching over the coming week.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting up to 100 millimetres of rain could fall in Wagga over the coming days, as "significant rain and storms" move over Australia's eastern states from late on Tuesday.
By Wednesday morning rain is expected to move further east into Queensland, central NSW, South Australia, and Victoria, with storms peaking in the afternoon.
Showers are expected to ease on Thursday before a cold front moves across South Australia, "reinvigorating" storms on Friday. And by the weekend, a low pressure system will form, bringing "moderate to heavy falls" for inland NSW.
Griffith looks set to cop up to 95mm, with 40-60mm predicted on Wednesday, while Junee could see up to 90mm and Albury also expects high totals with up to 85mm.
Flood warnings are currently in place for the Murrumbidgee river at Hay, and bureau meteorologist Jonathan How said that many communities that recently experienced flooding, or are currently in flood, will likely see rivers rise this week.
"Including inland and western areas of NSW, before moving to the ranges and eastern NSW districts towards the weekend. The ground remains saturated, and any additional rainfall will cause streams and rivers to rise," Mr How said.
Burrinjuck Dam was at 94.5 per cent as of yesterday, while Blowering Dam was sitting at 96.9 per cent.
Weekly rainfall totals of 50-100mm are expected through south-west Queensland, northern Victoria, and northern Tasmania.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
