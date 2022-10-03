The Daily Advertiser

Blake Harper is settling in well at the Eastern Suburbs Cricket Club with him enjoying mixed results during his debut on the weekend

Blake Harper is settling in nicely to Sydney, with the former South Wagga all-rounder playing for Eastern Suburbs Cricket Club. Picture by Les Smith

Former South Wagga premiership player Blake Harper is enjoying the challenge of playing at a higher level with the all-rounder playing for the Eastern Suburbs Cricket Club in the Sydney Premier competition.

