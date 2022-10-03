Former South Wagga premiership player Blake Harper is enjoying the challenge of playing at a higher level with the all-rounder playing for the Eastern Suburbs Cricket Club in the Sydney Premier competition.
Harper has made the move to Sydney for this season, with him playing his first game over the weekend taking the field in the Dolphins second grade side.
"I've really enjoyed it so far and the Easts club is just a very good club to be with" Harper said.
" At my first training run about three weeks before the season started the group was great and they made me feel welcome at the club.
"It is just a good culture around the club and in second grade there is just a great group of boys and it is just good to be a part of."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
One of the big transitions for Harper has been the increase in traffic with him moving to Sydney from the much quieter Ariah Park.
"Getting used to the traffic is still quite hard and I've missed a few turns here and there," he said.
"But other than that it's been pretty good really, I thought it could've been a bit harder but I'm enjoying it here."
Following a washout in round one, Harper debuted for the Dolphins on Saturday against the reigning reserve grade premiers in Mosman.
"They are a good side, so we knew we were in for a test," he said.
"We bowled and fielded very well, I came on probably fifth change in the bowling lineup and picked up a couple of wickets and took a couple of catches.
"Unfortunately we had to field around 83 overs then after bowling them out I had to go out and bat around nine overs.
"I ended up getting out lbw for a duck which is not the best, but it's the way it goes."
Although only having played the one game, Harper has already been able to pick up the differences between the Wagga and Sydney competitions.
"Just the quality of players," he said.
"When you are training, if you are a bowler you are working out where you are going to bowl to the batsman and where their weaknesses are.
"Then as a batsman you are always trying to work on something and there is probably three to four coaches going around at training picking up on things which is just great.
"When you are playing other teams, they have just got quality bowlers.
"The openers on Saturday didn't give me much at all, even though I wasn't there for long.
"They just hit that length and don't give you a loose ball, it's going to be good because you just improve when you put yourself in this situation and it just teaches you to become a better player."
Although having no real ties to the Dolphins, Harper said his decision to go there was after a few discussions with some Albury players who had previously played at the club.
"A couple of Albury players I was talking to had played there and said it was a good club," he said.
"I got on to them (Easts) and gave them a call and said I was interested in coming up here and since then it has been great."
Although having played for a number of years in first grade in Wagga, Harper is well aware that it may take a bit of time to find his way into the Dolphins first grade side.
"There is a fair chance I could stay in second grade for the whole year," he said.
"The first grade side is pretty set and they are going pretty well.
"I'm thinking that I am going to be playing second grade for most of the year, but even then I've been talking to most of the boys in second grade and they all started in third grade.
"So I'm lucky to even start in second grade let alone start in third grade."
While unsure of just how long he plans to stay in Sydney, Harper said at this stage he could be up there for at least the next couple of years.
"When I was coming up here I thought if I don't like it at all I can just go home," he said.
"But if I did like it, it could last anywhere from two to five years.
"Already being up here for a couple of weeks, I would like to think I'll be up here playing for them next year.
"We will just see how it goes."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.