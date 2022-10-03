Why the Inland Rail project must be re-routed around Wagga

The Inland Rail project has attracted a great deal of attention recently. Some commentary, such as ABC News and the Landline program, has been national.
Locally, there have been more Letters to the Editor in The Daily Advertiser than on any other issue, as far as I can remember. The letters have been entirely concerned with the many problems of the route cutting straight through the centre of Wagga Wagga, as the Australian Rail Track Corporation proposes to use the existing track.
Wagga Council's response has also been good to see. Journalist Monty Jacka in the DA described it as a "scathing submission".
The national freight network between Melbourne and Brisbane will span almost 2000 kilometres. It will comprise double-stacked trains, eventually 3.6 kilometres long. Costs have ballooned. Inland Rail was originally stated to cost about $5 billion end to end, which has swollen to $14.5 billion.
Farmers in three states could anticipate moving goods more efficiently, possibly leading to lower supermarket prices. Mining companies, too, would be expected to piggyback on the infrastructure and open new operations, sadly including coal.
Rail definitely trumps road freight. Now to look at the broader need for a rethink. It is not just the impact the route will have on urban communities, for it poses risks for rural regions too, most clearly because much of the new sections planned pose real risks of exacerbating the dangers of floods, something we should all be aware of these days.
Pollution, including air quality that will be detrimental to health, is seen as a major problem when the route passing through high density urban areas, but it is also a risk in rural areas, where it will be a danger to both livestock, wild fauna, and plant life. Vibrations are another risk, as is the length of time waiting at level crossings.
To plan such a major rail route adjacent to the hospital precinct is the height of poor policy.
So, quite justifiably, concerned residents and councillors have urged the federal government to reroute the Inland Rail project to stop long, heavy freight trains from tearing straight through the centre of Wagga.
While signing off on Wagga Council's "scathing submission" about the environmental impact statement (EIS) for the Albury to Illabo section of the project, councillors joined the call for a bypass around the city.
Acting mayor Jenny McKinnon said the council was in favour of the project, despite its concerns.
"There is no advantage to the people of Wagga in this coming through the centre of the city unless all of these issues are addressed," she told the ABC.
Councillor McKinnon said the council would like an alternate route considered that did not go through the centre of the city.
"We do know in other areas where the EIS has been done for other sections," she said.
The council submission also accuses the EIS of using "inaccurate, incorrect" data which risks harming the future functioning of the city.
In particular, the council is concerned wait times for cars and pedestrians at the city's level crossings could be lengthened far more than the ARTC predicts.
Wagga Residents and Ratepayers Association president Chris Roche said having the project rerouted around Wagga would avoid potential issues, while still allowing the city to receive the economic benefits.
"The reality is running large trains through this city, eventually on the hour every hour, is going to put a huge impact on the amenity of this city," Cr Richard Foley said.
Cr Dan Hayes said he could not find any evidence the ARTC ever investigated alternative routes for the Albury to Illabo section of the project.
The ARTC said the group had been consulting stakeholders since 2017. It said the EIS study had been undertaken professionally.
We all know that the timeframe for submissions was very short, and the extension didn't give concerned citizens much more time. The whole thing looks like a National Party dreamt up wishlist that was planned in metropolitan offices far way from on the ground reality. It is definitely time for a rethink.
One final point. Only a few commentators have pointed out that in this global warming aware age, powering all these extra trains with diesel engines really isn't a very smart idea. Far better to use clean green hydrogen power or electrify the line.
