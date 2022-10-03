The Daily Advertiser
Why the Inland Rail project must be re-routed around Wagga

By Ray Goodlass
October 3 2022 - 8:30am
Calls to stop long, heavy freight trains from rumbling right through the middle of Wagga are justified. Picture by Shutterstock

The Inland Rail project has attracted a great deal of attention recently. Some commentary, such as ABC News and the Landline program, has been national.

