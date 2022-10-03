The Daily Advertiser

Liam Martin's mum celebrates with him after Penrith NRL grand final win

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 3 2022 - 7:38am, first published 7:00am
Maxine Martin (right) hugs her son Liam after his premiership win. Pictured with her daughter Erinna Martin and granddaughter Alula Mahrt. Picture supplied.

After three years of waiting, following Penrith's dominating win in the NRL grand final on Sunday, Maxine Martin could finally give her son a grand final day hug.

