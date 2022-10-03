After three years of waiting, following Penrith's dominating win in the NRL grand final on Sunday, Maxine Martin could finally give her son a grand final day hug.
Mother to second-row forward Liam Martin, Maxine said this was the first "normal" grand final appearance the team has had in the past three years.
With COVID-19 restrictions impacting the 2021 and 2020 grand finals, Maxine was over the moon to travel with her family to Sydney to see her son play in person.
"I've given him a big hug," Martin said.
"It was the first what I call more normal final, that we got the opportunity to all be there to celebrate all of those things, give them cuddles, go to the sheds, that sort of thing that we hadn't been able to do in the last couple of years," she said.
Liam has been with Penrith since joining their development side in 2015, and Maxine said by playing a long game and focusing on regional talent has paid off for the club.
"Last night was just amazing, the boys just came out and they were just clinical, they just played such good games," she said.
"I just thought the boys played so well, they all did their job. They've been together for so long, you see, they've been together most of them since under 18 so they know how to play together."
In a touching moment after the game, Liam was shown taking a photo with a young fan before giving him the boots he was wearing.
Maxine said the gesture wasn't surprising, and reflected how "nice" the men who play for the club all are.
Raving about how well the club treats players and their families, Maxine said Penrith has always been a community club.
With excited nerves ahead of the game, Maxine said she could never take the feeling of seeing her son play in the NRL for granted.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
