TALENTED golfer Charles Talbot has captured his first City of Wagga Open.
A blistering opening round 66 put Talbot in the box seat and he was also to maintain his lead to take the title at Wagga Country Club on Sunday.
Talbot held off three-time champion Jarrod Meacham to claim a two-shot victory.
Meacham himself shot an opening round 68 to put himself in contention with both golfers then producing even par final rounds to finish top two.
It was Talbot's first major victory in Wagga since arriving from Tumut.
Wagga Country Club professional Tegan Purcell said it was another terrific edition of the City of Wagga Open.
"Charles is a good golfer, he plays off one," Purcell said.
"We had some really good scoring over the weekend, even though the weather wasn't great on Saturday.
"We seeded the top eight for the second round and any one of those could have won it.
"There were a lot of good scoring by those top six or eight and we had a lot finish around even par."
With the wet weather around on Saturday, play was suspended for a short period before golfers returned to the course.
