Charles Talbot wins the 2022 City of Wagga Open by two shots

By Matt Malone
Updated October 3 2022 - 6:06am, first published 3:00am
Charles Talbot tees off from the 13th tee during the second and final round of the City of Wagga Open at Wagga Country Club on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

TALENTED golfer Charles Talbot has captured his first City of Wagga Open.

