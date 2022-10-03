Wagga's own Nathan Rose, Latrell Siegwalt, Joel Tracey, and Tyson Hodge have helped Walgett Aboriginal Connection make their way to the grand final of the 50th annual Koori Knockout.
A comprehensive 28-18 win over Castlereagh All Blacks secured their spot in the final against Newcastle All Blacks.
Walgett had a tough run through to the final, including a first round clash against 2019 winners and Knockout hosts South Coast Black Cockatoos.
The final was a strongly contested game, with the teams going try-for-try in the first half before a stripping penalty 20 metres from the try line gave All Blacks the chance to kick for two.
With momentum swinging in All Blacks favour post goal, a quick try and missed conversion set them six ahead with ten left in the half.
All Blacks went into the second half 16-6 leaders and maintained their dominance through to the end of the game.
Walgett fought back hard in the second half but were unable to break through Newcastle's pressure, ultimately going down 22-16.
Though unable to secure the win, the Walgett team will be pleased with the opportunity to play alongside NRL legends Latrell Mitchell and Ben Barba.
Wagga's local team, Dindima, were eliminated in the first round of the Knockout, but coach Cliff Morris said he was hoping to see Walgett go all the way.
"We've got a few boys from Wagga in the Walgett team, they're locals, so hopefully the boys can take it out seeing as they're from our area, it'd be good to see them get another win for Walgett," Morris said.
As winners, Newcasle All Blacks have won the right to host the event in 2023.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
