Nathan Rose, Latrell Siegwalt, Joel Tracey, and Tyson Hodge play for Walgett Aboriginal Connection in the Koori Knockout

Updated October 3 2022 - 11:29pm, first published 7:00am
Nathan Rose was one of four Wagga players to pull on the Walgett jersey at the 50th Koori Knockout. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga's own Nathan Rose, Latrell Siegwalt, Joel Tracey, and Tyson Hodge have helped Walgett Aboriginal Connection make their way to the grand final of the 50th annual Koori Knockout.

