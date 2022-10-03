Letters: Defence implications of Inland Rail are being ignored

The Inland Rail saga is now in the hands of a remotely-based Director - Freight Assessments and Management NSW Planning, Department of Planning and Environment.
Nothing is 'high-speed' in our part of the plan - lengthy trains crawling through our suburbs.
Sadly, the VISION (what a funny word to use) and the focus for new high-speed trains has been lost.
This rail system should not be confined by the carriage of non-strategic consumer goods - including paper.
Until my submission I cannot detect any public comment about quite serious Defence implications - seemingly ignored in this faulty plan.
I have suggested that the straight length of line that passes close by Kapooka Army Base should to be extended further via an overhead bridge to then cross over the Sturt Highway and the Murrumbidgee floodplains. As an aside, it is rather ironic that the southern-most part of this high speed inland route also passes close to the Royal Australian Army Base at Puckapunyal - the home of the tank.
If they have not done so already, then I suggest that local senior Army management should develop an interest in our struggle.
My proposal is based on personal observation and experience gained from involvement in planning various Defence exercises including two multi-nation exercises in north Queensland.
Significant infrastructure problems had to be faced months in advance - including the lack of heavy rail infrastructure for wide and quite bulky heavy machinery - bulldozers, tanks, troop carriers, artillery, bombs, munitions, fuel as well as many other supportive goods.
From my recollection, nearly all were limited to road transport, shipping and other slow forms.
If the current war in Ukraine is any guide the defenders were able to nimbly take advantage of the Russian inability to quickly move their weaponry and personnel - from offence to defence. Importantly, the Russians have lost 'face'.
Concerning our own defence systems and practices, we need a more elegant plan for our high-speed railway than that proposed in the Wagga section of the EIS.
Nobody can win by relying on archaic 18th Century infrastructure!
If sense and logic does not prevail then we should refer to the Wagga rail debacle as the 'Caterpillar Express!'
Now! What was that word I had used earlier. Ahh! "VISION!"
At the moment it is estimated that there are more than 100 000 Australians who are homeless every night of the week in Australia.
Whether it's sleeping rough, couch surfing, sleeping in a car or residing in a boarding house, that is a frightening figure.
We could largely reduce this figure with some planning.
It would just take our federal and state governments to have the political will and look at the Housing First model that is utilised in Finland. There is a solution.
