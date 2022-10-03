Letters: Defence implications of Inland Rail are being ignored

The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, October 4

October 3 2022 - 6:30pm
The Inland Rail saga is now in the hands of a remotely-based Director - Freight Assessments and Management NSW Planning, Department of Planning and Environment.

