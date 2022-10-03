The Daily Advertiser

North Wagga Saints sign Tom Balchin as new women's senior coach

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 3 2022 - 5:22am, first published 3:30am
North Wagga celebrate a win during their 2022 season. Picture by Les Smith

Tom Balchin has signed on at North Wagga to coach their women's football team and is hoping an inclusive coaching policy will foster success.

