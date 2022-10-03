Tom Balchin has signed on at North Wagga to coach their women's football team and is hoping an inclusive coaching policy will foster success.
With coaching experience across women's, men's and junior football in Sydney and the central west, Balchin has decided to return to football after stepping away from the game for several years.
Balchin said he's been socially around North Wagga for a few years and decided to put his hand up to help boost women's and girl's sport in the region.
A father to two daughters, and a son, Balchin said he wants to see women and girls football grow and become "the norm" in regional clubs. He hopes that signing on to coach the team will help reach this goal as the competition continues to grow in Wagga.
Balchin's philosophy involves uplifting players individually to the benefit the whole team, working with them as individuals to meet their football goals.
"It is my goal that every player, whether they've never picked up a footy before or wherever they played 300 games, can improve their confidence, their skill, and their enjoyment of the game, and to me that's what success looks like," Balchin said.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Working under the mantra 'there's no I in team' Balchin believes the team is the sum of its parts.
"I found from my successes in the past that building the capacity of every player generally leads to greater team success, by building individual and team capacity skills, enjoyment, confidence," he said.
Over the pre-season Balchin wants to give his players as much opportunity as he can to use the ball under different conditions.
"I'm looking at skill development through modified game sense and different opportunities to test their skills in different environments because no footy game is the same, so I like to teach them how to handle all sorts of conditions and situations," he said.
With a background in teaching, Balchin believes he is well suited to helping players of all levels adjust to the senior game.
Whether moving into the competition from juniors or coming to the sport for the first time, he hopes to foster an environment where he can support players to reach their goals.
North Wagga made the 2022 season grand final but went down to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.