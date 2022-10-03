Kooringal Colts have appointed a new captain ahead of the upcoming Wagga Cricket season with Hamish Starr to take on the role.
Starr has been a part of the Colts leadership group the last couple of years, but is looking forward to leading the side this season.
"I was in the leadership group, but with Keenan (Hanigan) as the focal point last year," Starr said.
"But he then stepped up to coach this year and I've been put in as captain this year which will be good.
"It's my first time being a full time captain, so I'm looking forward to it."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
The start of the upcoming season is scheduled for October 15, with Starr being kept busy until recently with football representative duties.
Although not having a lot of time to prepare for the upcoming season, Starr is confident that he will be ready to go for round one.
"The fitness side of things I should be pretty right after just coming off the back of the footy season," he said.
"But I'm definitely a bit rusty with the bat, I had a hit the other weekend at training and I think I hit about two or three balls.
"So there is a fair bit of work to do there, but it shouldn't be too bad.
"I've got my brothers that I can go and have a hit with and a couple of boys in Temora play over there in Wagga, so I will have a few more hits leading into it.
"Tuesday, Thursday training starts this week coming, so it will be good to get into the full swing of things."
The season will commence with two weeks of Twenty20 matches to start the season, with Starr hoping that the change in fixture will allow his side to start the season on the front foot.
"We are just looking to get off to a better start," he said.
"We always seem to be in a bit of a stalemate at the start of the year, I don't know what happens before Christmas.
"The T20's are usually over the Christmas and New Year break and it just creates a different competition and the nerves come off for us.
"We always seem to find our feet towards the back half of the year after that, so hopefully this year we can start the season with a hot start and not get to the last few games needing to win to scrape in."
Colts training has luckily not been too effected by the amount of rain during September, with Starr saying that only one of their planned sessions was washed out.
However, a planned trial match against a side from the Albury competition had to be cancelled following wet weather with Starr saying there was not enough time to reschedule ahead of the start of both team's competitions.
"We will wait until the season starts now," he said.
"We tried to organise something a bit different against an Albury side.
"With the Wagga comp you are playing the same five sides, so it can get a bit state and we thought we would go down a play an Albury side.
"Supposedly the Albury comp is a bit better than Wagga, so it would've been good to test ourselves against them."
Ahead of the start of the season, Starr said the main key for his side was getting runs on the board after struggling with the bat during the first few games of last year.
"Most people will probably agree we have a very strong bowling attack," he said.
"We just lack the runs, there is always a couple of blokes at the top that will get a start and get to 30 or 40.
"They will then go on from there, but unfortunately not enough blokes are hanging around to make their job a bit easier to kick on.
"We've definitely made that a focal point that someone has got to go on and not leave it to the next bloke.
"It will be good to see how everyone responds to that this year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.