Kooringal have appointed Hamish Starr as their new captain as the Colts look to get their season off to a winning start

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 3 2022 - 6:03am, first published 2:00am
New Kooringal Colts captain Hamish Starr is looking forward to the return of the Wagga Cricket season. Picture by Les Smith

Kooringal Colts have appointed a new captain ahead of the upcoming Wagga Cricket season with Hamish Starr to take on the role.

