Unable to overcome early pressure from Narwen Eels Blue, Dindima were eliminated in round one of the 50th annual Koori Knockout.
Falling 14-4, poor weather and a sludgy ground didn't help the young team's efforts to get over the more experienced Eels.
Playing coach Cliff Morris said he knew his team was in for a tough battle when Narwen scored first early.
"It was a pretty wet and miserable day and we just missed the jump. Unfortunately Narwen got the quick tries and we were just unable to get back into the contest," Morris said.
The game was an "eye opener" for Dindima, who Morris believes has the skill to build towards a knockout win in the next five years.
Dindima's developing team came up against Knockout legends, and ex-NRL players, Dennis Moran and Dean Widders.
Morris said it was a good opportunity for his team and himself to come up against players of such high prestige and skill.
"It makes you also want to lift your game. Unfortunately the (Narwen) boys know how to win Knockout games, that's probably why they got over us and they've won tournaments before so I think the boys really enjoyed playing against guys like that, it brings out the competitor in them," Morrris said.
Despite a gallant effort from Dindima, they were finished for the weekend after their first game.
"It's do or die, it would have been nice to be able to get through a couple more rounds," Morris said.
"All the players are pretty disappointed with the way things went so we'll definitely be back next year and hopefully we're gonna be in the knockout for a lot longer than one round."
Brothers' James Morgan was a stand out for Dindima during the game, securing the team their only try.
"He played some really good footy and was one of our best players on the day," Morris said.
Also impressive for Dindima was Clarrie Harris, who at just 17 was the youngest player on the team.
Morris said the game was a step up from what Harris has played at club level, and he was pleased to see him moving inside for a hit-up.
"It was his first tournament and he put his hand up and had a few tough carries, which is good to see, he'll be around for a long time now," Morris said.
It's been two years since the last NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout Carnival, with COVID-19 cancelling the 2020 and 2021 events.
Morris said the atmosphere in Nowra for the event was fantastic and it was good to see the carnival back in action again.
