Cyclist taken to hospital after collision in Wagga's CBD

Updated October 2 2022 - 9:03am, first published 8:40am
The scene of the collision involving a cyclist at the intersection of Forsyth and Peter streets in Wagga on Sunday night. Picture by Madeline Begley

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a collision in Wagga's CBD on Sunday night.

