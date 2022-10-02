Cyclist taken to hospital after collision in Wagga's CBD

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a collision in Wagga's CBD on Sunday night.
Emergency services were called to Forsyth Street, at the intersection of Peter Street, about 7.10pm.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said a man, aged in his 20s, was riding a bike when he was involved in a low-speed collision with a car.
The spokesperson said the man was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for further assessment, suffering suspected arm and hip injuries.
IN OTHER NEWS
Police were also called to the scene.
Thousands of cyclists are in Wagga this weekend for the annual Gears and Beers festival, which wrapped up at the Victory Memorial Gardens about 6pm on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.